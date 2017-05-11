CUC opens up more CORE capacity

(CNS Business): The new utilities regulator has approved the allocation of two more megawatts of capacity for CUC’s Consumer-Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) programme as the 6MW previously allocated has reached its limit. Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) said that customers will have access to only 1MW right now; the second megawatt will be released before the first is filled, but possibly at revised feed-in tariff rates.

