Cops seize gun from man by prison gates

(CNS): The police have seized another gun after a suspected reportedly threatened a man with the weapon right outside the prison gates, Saturday. The RCIPS said in a release that they received the report at around 3:39 yesterday afternoon and arrived at the area outside HMP Northward within minutes. The suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot but was chased down and arrested.

Police searched the area in a joint operation involving the Prison and HM Customs and fund the handgun. The police also seized the suspect’s car. No shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident.

Neither the police nor the prison service have said whether the suspect was planning on visiting an inmate at the prison or whether there is any indication he was intending to try to smuggle the weapon into the jail.

This is the second firearm to have been recovered this week. On Tuesday 2 May officers seized a gun and ammunition in South Sound following a traffic stop. One local man has been charged and is has been remanded in custody while his wife was released on police.

Anyone with information on gun crime can give anonymous tips to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre Crime Stoppers 800-8477(TIPS), or online: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Category: Local News