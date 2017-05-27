Cop seriously injured in ‘vicious’ assault by suspect

(CNS): Two police officers were violently assaulted by a suspect burglar during an arrest in George Town Friday, with one sustaining a serious eye injury. The police commissioner said he was alarmed by the vicious assault, which happened after the patrol officers tracked down the suspect following a break-in at a house in Mangrove Avenue, Prospect. The 21-year-old man has now been now charged with assault GBH, ABH and criminal trespass. He is currently in custody and expected to appear in court Monday. Meanwhile, the seriously injured officer has been airlifted to Miami for emergency surgery. The second officer was treated at the George Town hospital and has since been released.

The male and female officers were called to the burglary report around noon yesterday. When they got there, they were told that the residents had come home to find the burglary in progress. The suspect fled from the house, jumped a fence and made off in a reddish Honda Accord, and the witnesses were able to give the police the car registration.

The two officers then began making checks in the area and on Dogwood Street nearby they found a man and vehicle answering the description given. The police told the man about the allegations as they placed him under arrest on suspicion of burglary.

But as the male officer began putting handcuffs on the man he “suddenly became combative and violently resisted arrest, punching the arresting officer, knocking him to the ground, and kicking him repeatedly in the face, chest and head”, the police stated in a release.

The female officer intervened and was also kicked in her stomach repeatedly while trying to subdue him. The man then ran off but was apprehended by the officers a few meters away and finally arrested.

“All of us today are thinking of our colleagues and are a bit stunned by the viciousness of the assault against them,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne. “Of course we accept that the nature of our job entails danger at times, but this should never be allowed to become a regular occurrence or to escalate to such a level. I am alarmed by this incident and the ones that have preceded it.”

