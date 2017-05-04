Cop at scene of crash victim of vandals
(CNS): The police officer who was first on the scene at the horrific road smash in East End on Tuesday night after he followed the black Honda Accord has become the victim of vandals. The RCIPS have started an investigation into the case of criminal damage after the officer’s private car parked at his home was deliberately and significantly damaged last night. Police did not set out the full details but CNS understands that the car was vandalized with threatening language. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne emphatically condemned the actions and warned those responsible.
“I find this incident very troubling,” he said. “An officer is diligently going about his work to protect and serve the community, is a first responder and witness to a tragic motor vehicle accident with multiple deaths, and in his own district where he lives and works is targeted with the threat of violence and damage to his personal property, as well as the concerns for his family. This is akin to an attack on Cayman society and the criminal justice system.”
Byrne added, “This is reprehensible and every effort will be brought to bear to locate and arrest those responsible.”
Coming some twenty-four hours after the officer was working at the scene of the terrible crash, the RCIPS said that the implied threats and damage to his car has added further stress and has traumatized his wife and child.
The officer was on duty alone in a patrol car in East End on Tuesday evening when the black Honda Accord sped past him in the opposite direction and triggered the on-board radar. He then pulled over and turned the police car around, switched on the blue lights and followed the speeding Honda, which by that time was out of sight. Just minutes later the officer came upon the crash.
The police have insisted since releasing its first reports of the smash that the officer was not involved in a pursuit of the Honda. Despite this insistence that there was no chase, accusations have been made on social media that the officer was somehow at fault, but there has been no evidence to substantiate those allegations or anything to contradict the police account.
Anyone with information on the damage to the police officer’s own car is asked to contact Detective Inspector Oremule on 936-8746 or George Town Police Station on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS), or online here.
Cayman is or has become a lawless society. Some idiot has killed himself and 3 others, why is this officer being blamed? Was he the one driving the Honda? No. Was he in pursuit? From the reports , no. Unacceptable.
I hope they round up this whole useless lynchmob and send them straight back to sh@#thole Jamaica where they came from.
I hope every effort is made to ensure the safety of the officer and his family.
Really?! Bullying and terrorizing? this is the depth to which we have sunk?! Leave the poor man alone. He was doing his job. The only person at fault in this whole horribly tragic event was the driver of the car for speeding and not stopping. And, to terrorize this policeman’s family? Shame on you, you’re nothing but scum.
Hard to believe this tragedy could get worse, but it has. This mindless act against an officer doing his duty brings criminal behaviour to a new low on these islands.For a long time now we have seen posts on CNS plumbing the depths of ignorance in criticising the police and expat officers in particular and now these cretins have raised the bar. Hopefully they will get caught as the police will surely know where to look given the circumstances.
Sadly, we are going to need a much bigger prison to house all of our animals.
You are a horrible person. ANYONE who views a human being as an animal is a horrible person; there is nothing worse hhan a hypocrite. How can you look at another human being and call them an animal? Can only imagine the hatefulness you spew, breed and contribute to.
I was almost run down in a freaking GT crosswalk today. My God it is insane. I had to jump out of the way. The driver was a young male. No big surprise. But, I think we need tighter standards for driver’s licenses.
I know CNS would not allow me to post what I would really want to say about the people that did this to this police man and his family. Even if, and I say even if, the police had chased these guys they should have pulled over for the police. Any person who castigates, much less acts out against, the police for doing their job (including trying to protect the lives of the other drives on our roads, handling the crash scene, managing the crowd/hooligans, saving the conchs or whatever) is a damnation on our society and should be put to live in the Salinas with no shade, food, water or exit!
Better act quickly and decisively, to nip this in the bud.
The initial report stated that the police was in pursuit of the car. That’s what’s triggering this madness. The media was too eager to get the news out before getting the facts straight and reporting false news. Now this police is suffering for it.
Yep, spot on. The idiots that did this are essentially condoning the behaviour of a criminal. Stay classy Cayman.
So if the cops pursue they are wrong and if they dont they are still wrong. I hope they find who did this and lock them up for a long time. Time to send a message
The only person to blame here is the idiot driving the car. He was the one breaking the law, he caused the crash, and he killed 3 innocent people, injured 2, and for his luck killed his dam self.
There is something truly wrong with the vandalizing individuals. If they are caught I would hope they are placed in Northward for a substantial time period and try and get the point across that mob does not rule.
The officer was doing his job. I don’t care if he had been chasing the car. It’s cops and criminals. Is he not supposed to attempt to stop them. I do not condone a 20 mile chase at high speeds but come on. This guy had only turned his car around and unfortunately came across this gruesome scene. I’m sure the sight he saw in the vehicles was enough to scar him for life. It’s not a pretty picture. You would think that NORMAL people wouldn’t want to see the dead bodies in the cars but there you had it, the minute they got the chance , the ghouls were looking in the windows to get there fill. There’s a lot of things wrong with these individuals also.
I’m sure if this guy had just robbed a LOCAL in Esat end and no one persude him there would be an uproar against police for that. You can’t have it both ways. You either want the police to do their job or you don’t. And if you don’t then let’s get rid of the RCIP and just put a complaint window in each district instead.
Wake up Cayman
Perfect! Absolutely perfect!
You’re a coward! Damaging this persons property in private! Come out and show yourself!
But you won’t cause you’re a chicken! Coward!
Hope they catch you soon! Scum
Mr. Or Mrs. SCUM that vandalized the officers personal property whoever you are, remember what goes around comes around.
You should be ashamed of yourself! A roach has more class than you! Shame on you!
You’re a sad human being!!!
REALLY?!?!?! What the eff?!!! Anyone have a moral compass?? It was ENTIRELY the fault of the person driving who was running from police after sighting them because they were traveling with passengers in an open trunk! Not to mention the possibility of poached conchs! The family or friends of the persons who did this should be ashamed of both their loved ones and themselves! Disgraceful!
Sadly the ignorant scum that vandalized the officers car wont be capable of reading what people think of them on this forum. They truly are scum.
People are upset. They don’t believe in the police’s side of the story!
However, I for one condemn the actions of those vandals, or anyone against the officer or members of his family. That is reprehensible and really low!
:/
Sounds like the eastern districts are getting to be more like the Western one ……. smh
No, the Western one is becoming more like Honduras. The Eastern one more like Jamaica.
Everyday racism. Apparently we live in a world where people can do openly express such thoughts.
Been to Jamaica or Honduras recently?
So true
Count yourself in
Not really surprised, Cayman is the land of non-enforcement which leads to a complete lack of respect for authority. Very sad indeed.
Absolutely disgusting.
Disgusting!
This is an outrage. These are in substantial part imported problems, and we need to face up to that fact and be honest about it if we hope for lasting solutions.
The public should be made aware if this officer suffers any financial loss in consequence of this. Hopefully the RCIP will compensate him, but if not, I would ask that the public be given an opportunity to show their support. That officer should not have had to face the scene he came upon on the night of the accident and for him to have faced further injury is absolutely disgusting.
Why are all your problems ‘imported’?
Just because this idiot was apparently Jamaican, his actions are none the less repeated on a daily basis by many young Caymanians who believe they are expert racing drivers.
Even middle aged Caymanians are an absolute disgrace when it comes to following the rules of the road and basic vehicle control.
You seem to conveniently forget that the majority of those who protect, serve and care for you are imported. Perhaps if your society didn’t behave in this disgusting way towards your own, you would have more Caymanians wishing to serve their communities without having to suffer the abuse and threats that many have to tolerate on a daily basis.
It matters not what nationality this moron was, it matters more that you have failed to create a civilised society from the 65 thousand inhabitants on this island, and police it diligently and honestly from within your own communities.
4:02 pm
you need to chill. Why his potential financial losses is on your mind right now?
At this point the issue is his and his family safety.
I can not do much to actively keep him safe. I can help buy him a new car.
Wow, unacceptable, is this really what our society is coming to? Something needs to be done with these wannabe bad man.
This is absolutely discusting! How can anyone blame the Police officer? The only person to blame for this tragedy is the fool driving the Honda! That crash was always going to happen with the way these guys drive their Hondas around the island! He was driving with passengers in the trunk of his car!! HELLO!! of course the officer was going to turn around…. otherwise what is the point of having police?? These young males continue to drive like maniacs around the island, and unfortunately 3 elderly tourists suffered their fate down to 1 of them.
Of course it’s disgusting and reprehensible. How did it happen? Ask those who started passing conjecture and rumour from the moment they started congregating to rubberneck at tragedy. A quick check of social media postings will clearly indicate those fueling these flames – but watch how quickly they all claim they were just passing on what they heard and shouldn’t be held accountable for lending credibility to unverified speculation.
