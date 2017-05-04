Cop at scene of crash victim of vandals

(CNS): The police officer who was first on the scene at the horrific road smash in East End on Monday night after he followed the black Honda Accord has become the victim of vandals. The RCIPS have started an investigation into the case of criminal damage after the officer’s private car parked at his home was deliberately and significantly damaged last night. Police did not set out the full details but CNS understands that the car was vandalized with threatening language. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne emphatically condemned the actions and warned those responsible.

“I find this incident very troubling,” he said. “An officer is diligently going about his work to protect and serve the community, is a first responder and witness to a tragic motor vehicle accident with multiple deaths, and in his own district where he lives and works is targeted with the threat of violence and damage to his personal property, as well as the concerns for his family. This is akin to an attack on Cayman society and the criminal justice system.”

Byrne added, “This is reprehensible and every effort will be brought to bear to locate and arrest those responsible.”

Coming some twenty-four hours after the officer was working at the scene of the terrible crash, the RCIPS said that the implied threats and damage to his car has added further stress and has traumatized his wife and child.

The officer was on duty alone in a patrol car in East End on Monday evening when the black Honda Accord sped past him in the opposite direction and triggered the on-board radar. He then pulled over and turned the police car around, switched on the blue lights and followed the speeding Honda, which by that time was out of sight. Just minutes later the officer came upon the crash.

The police have insisted since releasing its first reports of the smash that the officer was not involved in a pursuit of the Honda. Despite this insistence that there was no chase, accusations have been made on social media that the officer was somehow at fault, but there has been no evidence to substantiate those allegations or anything to contradict the police account.

Anyone with information on the damage to the police officer’s own car is asked to contact Detective Inspector Oremule on 936-8746 or George Town Police Station on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS), or online here.

