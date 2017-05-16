CITES top grade protects important Cayman trade

(CNS): International trade that involves the legitimate use of certain animal and plant species can continue without the fear of suspension, now that Cayman’s legislation protecting the environment has been rated fully compliant with all international standards regarding the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The environment ministry noted that this further demonstrates the environment’s value to a wide range of local businesses.

The rating allows Cayman business owners to continue international trade in relation to species that are commercially important locally but also CITES listed, such as black coral and queen conch.

“Cayman’s commerce and environment sectors both benefit tremendously from being CITES compliant,” said Environment Minister Wayne Panton. “This rating, for example, facilitates the importation of conch to continue without interruption, thereby allowing local restaurants to continue serving conch dishes year-round without the need to over-fish our local supply. Similarly, jewellery makers will be able to continue creating their artistic expressions with imported black coral.”

Panton also noted that being fully compliant will allow people to continue to export certain protected species. “This means that tourists who purchase crafts made with CITES-listed species will be able to do so with confidence, knowing they’ll be able to take their purchases back home. This is yet another clear advantage for local commerce,” he explained.

On 28 March, the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) told the local eenvironment ministry that Cayman had achieved category one fully compliant CITES status, which removed any possibility of restrictions being placed on the Cayman Islands with regard to the international trade of CITES-listed species.

Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie explained that if Cayman had not made the grade, there could have significant negative impacts on the marine environment in particular.

“If we had failed to earn category one status, and therefore faced the potential of restrictions on the importation of certain species such as conch, it would have put a tremendous strain on our natural resources,” she said. “It also would have affected the cost of doing business and subsequently, the price the public pays for goods.”

The CITES Secretariat, which is based in Switzerland, has been reviewing legislation around the world and judged that Cayman was compliant because of the legislative environment. The Endangered Species (Trade and Transport) Law 2004, which commenced on 1 July 2015, provides greater oversight for permits, importations, and other activities related to the trade and transportation of locally and internationally listed endangered species.

“Attaining this rating is a major accomplishment for Cayman and speaks to the sound legal framework put in place to govern our trade in certain plants and animals,” Panton stated. “It has taken more than a decade of work to get the law to this point, and high praise is in order for the ministry and Department of Environment staff for their dedication in seeing it through. I also thank Defra for their guidance and for acting as our agents when communicating with the CITES Secretariat.”

CITES is an international agreement for global species conservation that the Cayman Islands has been party to, and aimed to comply with, for decades, despite outdated legislation. It subjects international trade in specimens of selected species to certain controls in order for those species to avoid the threat of extinction.

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature