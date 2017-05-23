Children among 22 dead in Manchester bombing

(CNS): The death toll in the suicide bomber attack, at around 10:30 UK time Monday night, at the Manchester Arena rose to 22 and included children, British officials said Tuesday morning. Another 59 people have been injured in what is the worst terrorist atrocity in the north of England and the deadliest in the UK since the London bombings in 2005. A 23-year-old unnamed man has been arrested in connection with the bombing, which happened at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the city’s music venue, while the bomber, who appears to have been known to the security forces, was killed at the scene.

According to the British media, the attacker detonated his device by the box office just outside the arena just as the concert, which had attracted many young teenagers and their families, was ending and people were making their way out.

Electioneering in the UK, which goes to the polls on 8 June, has been suspended until further notice as the authorities get to grips with what happened. Speaking to the press outside 10 Downing Street early Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said the “attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice”.

In the latest release from Greater Manchester Police, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said it was a fast-moving investigation.

“We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” he said. “There is a complex and wide ranging investigation underway.”

As world leaders began commenting on the attack, US President Donald Trump condemned the “evil losers” and called on leaders in the Middle East in particular to help root out violence. President Vladimir Putin added that Russia was ready to boost anti-terror cooperation with Britain in the wake of the explosion.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to the Queen expressing his sincere condolences to those killed and injured, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her “great sadness and shock”, adding that the attack on Monday night would “only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, UK, World News