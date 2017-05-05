Child in EE crash leaves hospital

(CNS): The 11-year-old boy who was sitting in the trunk of a black Honda Accord when it smashed head-on with another car in East End on Tuesday night has been released from the hospital, police have confirmed. The remaining survivor from the crash that killed four people remains at the George Town hospital in a stable condition. The RCIPS has still not identified any of the victims but according to reports in the UK press, the three elderly visitors killed on impact came from Surrey, in the South of England.

Ian Mansell (72) was driving the Kia Rio when the car was hit. His wife Pamela Mansell (74) and her sister Marlene Wright (69), who were passengers, also died in the collision along with the Jamaican driver of the Honda, Shanroy Delapena (24).

The British family, who were said to be frequent visitors to the island, were staying at the Morritts in East End and had arrived just a few days before they were involved in the horrific crash.

Yesterday, the RCIPS said they had begun an investigation after vandals damaged the car owned by the police officer who had spotted the speeding Honda and was first on scene at the terrible collision. The car was vandalised outside the officer’s home.

Category: Crime, Local News