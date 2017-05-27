Change of plan already?
(CNS): An hour before midnight Friday night and some six hours after he signed a deal with the leader of the Progressives to form a government, citing the “interests of the nation”, McKeeva Bush appeared to have backed out of that agreement, where he would have been made speaker, and secured himself the premiership instead. CNS has been unable to confirm the details with official sources but pictures of Bush with all of the independents, except Tara Rivers, posted on social media and believed to have been taken at the Grand Pavillion, show Bush back in control of government.
In another surprise twist in Cayman’s first ever OMOV poll in single-member constituencies, the least likely scenario has taken shape where the independents have been coerced into offering Bush the top job in order to seize back their chance at control. The deal was said to have been brokered by Dr Steve Tomlinson.
CNS was unable to get confirmation from Alden McLaughlin about what appears to be a bait and switch move by Bush and whether or not the PPM already had a possible counter-plan.
We know Dart agenda is development. What is Dr.T’s?
4
0
Is Dt. T not doing something illegal here ?? I thought there was a limit on what each candidate could spend on their respective campaign?? This was not a level playing field here, when candidates could be bought. If Dr. T wanted to inject himself in polotricks, then he should have run himself. He is responsible for this chaos. It is the beginning of a downfall for our beloved Cayman Islands. It is dangerous when one has more money than sense !!! Wave bye-bye to the investors !!
11
2
I really thinks that Alden should learn how to play chess , I think that the world champion is on the Islands or coming soon . But it was pretty poor of Alden to let Mac slip his King by .
3
0
Hello everyone…
I must say I believe this a much better move for the island. We should remember that our island is a small one and our rights as people.. ( Christian people) is being infringe on. Our society is not use to see gay men walking around holding hands.. What I would tell my young son, when he see’ s a wedding set up and two male persons holding hands.
It is not the norm for our small scoeity and while I understand that they have their rights too.. they must remember it’s our way of life, we are indigenous people of the island, we are the ones with historical ties to the island.
I believe under a ppm lead gov’t this would have happened. I should point out that I’m not in anyway discriminating against Gay/lgbt community, but if we were to give absolute rights, we would be changing the principles that we ( indigenous) people have grown up on.
This is not to offend anyone, but our way of life as people is in danger to becoming extinct, so or later, history about the Cayman islands and it’s people won’t be thought anymore ..
Looka bobo.. see you later ..
1
5
A gay marriage is the only thing that could keep that bunch of “independents” together
2
1
What do you tell your son when you hear stories about men fathering multiple kids with multiple women, and not looking after any of them, or domestic abuse? Think Cayman society has greater problems than two people who love each other making a binding commitment, irrespective of their gender.
2
1
How is Mas\c going to serve both Dart and Tomlinson? He will have two masters.
So much for independents making better decisions.
26
2
JESUS said: “You can’t serve GOD & mamon; …you can’t serve two masters for you will love the one & hate the other or you will hold to the one & despise the other…”
1
0
For sake of country. Please Alden do something /anything I really don’t know what Dr. T agenda is and I am afraid to know.
29
3
So then the Standards in Public Life law will never see the light of day and we can expect the repeal of the Anti-Corruption Law in the first 30 days
19
1
Remind me what the ACC have done so far since appointed. Zilch.
5
1
Heard at the end of the gathering – Let’s get started with our new government, the Minister of Finance will now pass out 2 of no ask no tell government credit cards to each of us and then we will go to the GAB and find out which contracts we can skim from …
19
3
Great JOB keep this one for now NO PPM NO PPM NO PPM
14
37
Thank you Dr. T! Great move independents! Never PPM!
5
35
What is wrong with you?!
21
3
One picture is worth 10,000 words.
12
1
SELL! SELL! SELL!
13
1
and jurisdiction shopping begins in 3, 2, 1 …
4
2
Brac Facts on Facebook should really be careful what they publish. After all Mr. Manderson sent out a warning to all civil servants and public servants. This would include people who work for government companies (i.e. Turtle Farm of CAYMAN AIRWAYS)
9
5
I am all politricked out.
I heard that the iguanas are revolting and have formed a coalition with the chickens to screw over the lion fish.
As part of the deal, all the turtles will be repatriated and the GMO mozzies will continue in the opposition as the national irritants.
30
0
Just another sandy hill/catron fabrication.
7
0
Better mac than alden
15
46
What’s the fastest way to put a cork back in a champagne bottle, Alden?
18
6
What a MESS again.
23
1
McKeeva is easily the most cunning and slippery politician there is. That deal with Alden was too one-sided and should never have been believed in the first place. Alden was set up. CDP helps the PPM to form government and Mac get speaker (a nothing role) and they do not at least get a ministry for Bernie. That did not make sense. Alden and Mac are not only arch-rivals but Alden played a pivotal role in bringing McKeeva down in 2012, plus I believe he has McKeeva in court on a libel charge. Alden – you should have formed the government within an hour of the final results being announced. You are the incumbent party, you won 7 plus 1 = 8 seats, 8 independents, and CDP 3. You were firmly in the driver’s seat. Independents are not a party, albeit that some of them may have associations with each other. Alden – you had 3 vacant ministerial seats and only need 2 independents to form the Government. No disrespect but you don’t seem to understand politics very well. It is still not too ate. No one wants McKeeva running anything in Cayman, and they must be 2 independents who can still join with you to form the government and still retain their ‘independent’ status; Tara did it successfully. Alden – you need to have someone assisting you here. Another mistake is that your statement suggests that you have capitulated, for the good of the country you can’t. No more comments to the media until you get the 2 you need, I suggest it will not be that difficult to find 3 (not the bare 2) independents who can see the benefit in keeping the incumbent government continuing as part of a coalition vs the group of them with a gangsta leader!
32
6
While I’m concerned about the in experience of some of the independent candidates to form the government, one cannot ignore the fact that there is something seriously wrong with the PPM. I am curious as to why so many PPM candidates over the years left the movement on their own volition. These are some of those who were a part of the PPM. Arden McLean, Charles Clifford,Oswald Rankine, Anthony Eden,Alva Suckoo, Kenneth Bryan, (Kurt Tibbets retire) Alfonso Wright. Was this because of ego?
11
12
This looks like a wanted poster for the dirty dozen (some not pictured)
28
1
Apparently, there will be an extra delivery of Mycoxadrupin to help these people.
5
1
lol button where are you?
1
0
Hold up people! Alden Ezzard and Arden is meeting right now as I type this. Maybe it’s not finish yet!!
33
4
They need hurry with one. The island clearly said no more Mac.
38
5
West Bay clearly said yes to Mac
3
16
yea, west bay ain’t the whole island
2
0
At first I could not believe this but after eating breakfast this could be one of the greatest things to happen to us.
We all know that he needs the votes of Arden and Miller to pass anything in the house, therefore each bill will have to meet the criteria of transparency of those independents.
So in closing he is the stooge pigeon for this government. No power
4
15
So let’s review this! INDS = 9 CDP = 3 PPM = 7. Who has the most negotiating power?
If 9> 7 and 7>3 then how come 3 Become > than 9 or 7?
Ans = Big Mac is equivalent to 7 so 7 +3 =10 and 10> 9 or 7
3
1
Wrong Bush Master, CDP 3, PPM & associate 8, , Independents 8. Until Tara officially divorces herself from PPM she is still a part of that Group (just not signed up as a party member).
8
0
The Premier was the one who opened up the McKeeva,s pandora box when he signed with him amid the popping of champagne corks. It was ok when it benefitted him but now ii is wrong. He and his ppm alternative facts (fax) machine needs to be recalibrated. As the worlds renowned statesman he should have invited some of the Independents to come join his government but because of selfishness he could not do that. He should now wish them the best and offer any assistance that he can on behalf of the country instead of wringing his hands and hoping for gloom and doom. Whatever the final outcome I pray God’s blessings on whoever are sworn in and on our beloved isles Cayman.
12
19
The UK government has raised the Cayman Islands terror threat level to “critical”
48
9