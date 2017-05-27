Change of plan already?

(CNS): An hour before midnight Friday night and some six hours after he signed a deal with the leader of the Progressives to form a government, citing the “interests of the nation”, McKeeva Bush appeared to have backed out of that agreement, where he would have been made speaker, and secured himself the premiership instead. CNS has been unable to confirm the details with official sources but pictures of Bush with all of the independents, except Tara Rivers, posted on social media and believed to have been taken at the Grand Pavillion, show Bush back in control of government.

In another surprise twist in Cayman’s first ever OMOV poll in single-member constituencies, the least likely scenario has taken shape where the independents have been coerced into offering Bush the top job in order to seize back their chance at control. The deal was said to have been brokered by Dr Steve Tomlinson.

CNS was unable to get confirmation from Alden McLaughlin about what appears to be a bait and switch move by Bush and whether or not the PPM already had a possible counter-plan.

Check back to CNS for more on this story later,

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics