Caymanian pursues HR complaint over vote denial

(CNS): A human rights complaint has been made alleging that almost 500 Caymanians were denied the right to vote because of the misinterpretation of the Elections Law regarding residency requirements. The Caymanian complainant has also asked the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association elections observers to consider the denial as part of their review of Cayman’s first ever election under the system of ‘one man, one vote’ in single-member constituencies. There are a number of issues, but the complaint centres around a clash with the Bill of Rights as well as a misunderstanding of the law that has led to a significant denial of the democratic right to vote.

The complainant believes that the supervisor of elections has wrongly removed at least 492 voters who were not resident prior to the registration for the General Election, which took place Wednesday, while many more non-residents were retained on the electoral roll it what they say appears to be arbitrary misinterpretation of the law. The Caymanian’s complainant has also raised concerns about publishing the addresses of everyone who is registered to vote as it puts at risk women and other victims of domestic abuse who are hiding from violent partners.

A report on the 2013 election, based on the previous CPA observer mission, included recommendations about changing the residency requirement in the Elections Law which calls for otherwise eligible voters to have lived in Cayman for a certain amount of time during the two years before they register.

They found that it was too restricting and compares badly to other democracies, such as the UK, where their nationals can be continuously absent from the country for as much as fifteen years and still cast a postal vote. The complainant believes that first and foremost, the supervisor has misinterpreted the law and has applied it arbitrarily. The complaint claims that registering on the voters list is a “permanent registration”, a once-in-a-lifetime event that is updates when needed, and that people are not required to constantly re-register.

The complainant argues that the misinterpretation serves to undermine a number of freedoms, not least being the right to come and go from your own country as you see fit, be it to study, work or travel. Given that the Constitution sets out how a voter can be disqualified, and residency is not a reason, the complainant believes the Elections Office cannot remove a Caymanian from the electoral list because they are living overseas. There is no term limit in the Constitution regarding the length of time that a Caymanian can be overseas and still remain an eligible voter.

In correspondence with the election mission, seen by CNS, the complainant said, “A civil servant does not have the unilateral right to make a new departmental policy that conflicts with the Constitution, especially one that relies on secondary legislation like the Elections Law (2013), as well as a policy that disenfranchises potentially thousands of Caymanians living overseas.”

The complainant has said that the removal of voters who are overseas is tantamount to attempting to stop Caymanians from spending periods of time overseas.

“Government should not put a tether on Caymanians, attempting to not let them travel too far for too long,” they wrote, arguing that the situation is compounded by the increasing marginalisation of local people from the local workforce.

The current observer mission confirmed on Monday that they will be making inquiries with officials about the residency issue in the Elections Law and its interpretation. The group is due to meet with the press today, Friday, where the issue will be raised.

The Human Rights Commission has also raised the issue that the residency requirement for voters may be in breach of the Bill of Rights. However, Wesley Howell, the supervisor of elections, has previously said the idea that the registration of a voter is permanent is wrong and that the courts have in one case already found against the complainant.

“The registration date is not a single point in time,” Howell has stated. “The registration date happens four times a year as per the Elections Law.”

Whether the law has been properly interpreted or not remains in question but it does appear that the limits on Caymanians living overseas clashes with some basic rights set out in the Constitution and that compared to other jurisdiction it seems to be overly restrictive. As the election observers are expected to recommend reforming this part of the law again, it will be a matter of whether or not, when Cayman finally gets a new government, the Cabinet will be inclined to act.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics