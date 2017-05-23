Cash from reef destruction funds new moorings

(CNS): Cash received by the government from the settlement it agreed with billionaire Paul Allen after the anchor chain of his yacht crushed a section of coral off Seven Mile Beach last year is now being used to install permanent moorings. Environment Minister Wayne Panton said materials are now being bought and contracts agreed to install the first mooring at the north end of the Seven Mile Beach Marine Park and more will be installed with the money from Allen’s company, TDE Maritime, which owns the M/Y Tatoosh.

“Final approvals for payment of the invoices were recently obtained, which means we can move forward with the moorings,” Panton said Tuesday. “This permanent mooring will accommodate vessels up to 300 feet long, meaning it can be used by the vast majority of yachts which visit Cayman,”

He added, “This is an important step forward for us because it will help prevent damage to our corals and, more broadly, to our marine environment, which provides so much enjoyment to us and which boosts our economy.”

Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands had donated the anchor for the mooring, leaving more funds for more moorings.

“The Port Authority, as well as private-sector service agents for visiting vessels, will help to identify preferred locations for future moorings, which the DoE will consider in light of environmental factors,” she explained.

Government and the owner of the Tatoosh, announced an agreement last October in relation to the coral damage, although the computer billionaire and his firm never admitted any liability regarding the January incident, in which around 14,000 square feet of reef was damaged. Allen’s representatives also disputed that the yacht caused the damage in the area where the boat had been anchored during a visit to Grand Cayman in January 2016.

Government has not revealed the amount of cash Allen or his firm have paid to CIG but officials have stated that all of the cash will be used for the moorings and continuing the work to try to restore the damaged reef.

