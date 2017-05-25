Car stolen from George Town

(CNS): A dark blue 1996 Honda Accord, registration number 111 002, which was parked along Mary Street in George Town yesterday morning at around 7am was stolen from the area near Walker House sometime before 11:45am, police have said. In the latest of a surge of auto-thefts in recent months, officers from George Town CID are asking anyone with information to call them on 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police