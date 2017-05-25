Car stolen from George Town
(CNS): A dark blue 1996 Honda Accord, registration number 111 002, which was parked along Mary Street in George Town yesterday morning at around 7am was stolen from the area near Walker House sometime before 11:45am, police have said. In the latest of a surge of auto-thefts in recent months, officers from George Town CID are asking anyone with information to call them on 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
How are the cars being started and driven. Keys left in ignition or are they being hotwired lock pulled.
Just a recommendation cns, I think that we should report only violent crimes and keep auto theft, drug smugglers, burglaries and other stuff on the low. We know cayman is turning to shit but let’s not advertise it to the tourists.
May I suggest having a separate column or sub-section on your website for stolen vehicles, since it happens so often now and is no longer news?
Stealing cars is a thing now in this small island smh, bunch of r*ss fools ya see.
Wow a crap old Honda..shouldn’t be too hard to spot.
