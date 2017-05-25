Ask Auntie

Car stolen from George Town

| 25/05/2017 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

Dark blue Honda Accord similar to the one stolen

(CNS): A dark blue 1996 Honda Accord, registration number 111 002, which was parked along Mary Street in George Town yesterday morning at around 7am was stolen from the area near Walker House sometime before 11:45am, police have said. In the latest of a surge of auto-thefts in recent months, officers from George Town CID are asking anyone with information to call them on 949-4222. 

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»
%d bloggers like this: