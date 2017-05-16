CAL waives change fees in face of Jamaican floods

(CNS): Passengers with Cayman Airways tickets to fly to Jamaica tonight, tomorrow or Thursday will be able to change those flights without incurring change fees, the airline said Tuesday in the face of flood warnings. The Jamaican authorities have issued flash flood warnings for low-lying areas across the south of the country, with heavy rains expected to linger across Jamaica and the central Caribbean for the next three days.

“Cayman Airways will waive the change fee for passengers who have been ticketed prior to May 15, 2017 for travel between May 16, 2017 and May 18, 2017. The passenger will be responsible for any applicable fare difference. Travel for the changed flight segment must be completed by May 26, 2017,” the airline said in a statement.

The Cayman Islands has also seen some wet weather over the last two days and the local weather service indicates that the rain is expected to continue over the next 24 hours as the tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean and an upper level trough moves over the western Caribbean. The forecast calls for just a 30% chance of rain over the next few days before more heavy rains on Saturday.

