BT man suffers cracked skull in baseball bat assault

(CNS): A 24-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Bodden Town man was assaulted with a baseball bat on Saturday afternoon in Seaside Way and sustained a serious head injury. At 3:51pm on 27 May, police and emergency services were called to the premises, where they found that a 51-year-old man had sustained a fractured skull in the attack in which his assailant had used a bat. He was taken to the George Town hospital, where he is still receiving treatment. Police have given no other details about the violent assault but confirmed the suspect is in police custody.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS) or here.



