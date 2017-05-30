Bryan offers to support coalition
(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, who was successfully returned to office after an acrimonious election fight with the former finance minister in George Town Central, has said that he may join the coalition government and that he has offered his services to the PPM and is awaiting a response. Bryan, who is currently facing a seat on the opposition bench, has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday evening to ask his constituents if they want him to become part of the new administration if his offer is accepted by the PPM-led government.
As the twists continue in the aftermath of the very uncertain result delivered by more than 15,000 voters, Bryan is now seeking to support the coalition and boost the number of Independents on the government benches. He told CNS, however, that if the government decides not to accept his offer, he intends to speak to his constituents on Tuesday night about his commitment to them regardless and the efforts he will make to serve “from the opposition benches” if that’s what happens.
The premier has so far shown a willingness to be inclusive of any Independents wishing to support his government. However, Bryan, a former PPM member, was sacked by Alden McLaughlin from his post as political assistant to the premier after he was arrested on assault charges, and obvious animosity still exists between the young MLA and the Progressives.
The PPM may also be concerned about Bryan’s connection to Dr Steve Tomlinson, as there is a strong feeling that his part in this election was a disruptive influence and not one for good. They believe his decision to try to undermine the party system by funding random and very different Independent candidates without any apparent policy strategy was merely an attempt to control government from the outside.
The wealthy former hospital owner and surgeon, who now owns a share in the local paper The Cayman Reporter, wholeheartedly backed Bryan’s campaign. While questions remain over which other succesful Independents can thank Tomlinson for their seat, there is no question that Bryan was dependent on the doctor. Tomlinson, however, has said he will have no power over any of the MLAs elected to government and will not be seeking to inappropriately influence them.
