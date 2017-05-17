Bodden Town sees serious burglary spike

(CNS): Over half of the burglary reports made to the RCIPS across Grand Cayman this month have occurred in Bodden Town, senior police said Wednesday, as they raised concerns about the crime spike in the district and the continuing increase in the crime in general. Police management said the burglaries were mostly daytime break-ins when residents are at work but there have been night-time burglaries at commercial premises as well. The police also said the increase in car thefts in the district is related to the break-ins, as burglars are stealing car keys, among other things, during their crime sprees.

“Burglaries have been climbing steadily this year, and the spike in Bodden Town is a concern,” said Pete Lansdown, Detective Superintendent. “We have dedicated more officers to the Eastern Districts to combat this trend, and detectives are being reassigned from George Town to the district this week. We clearly have some serial burglars at work in the area and are following up on some concrete enquiries to make arrests.”

The police are describing many of the burglaries as opportunistic but the villains are smashing windows, forcing doors open and making holes through ceilings to break into commercial properties, while taking advantage of unlocked doors and windows or forcing them to enter residential properties. The loot taken in the home burglaries has been small and portable, such as video games and equipment, X-boxes, purses, car keys, small quantities of cash, alcohol and food.

Police pointed to the spike in the number of car thefts, which they say begun to occur last week and are linked to the burglaries, as well as thefts from several parked cars.

“We have had reports where car keys were stolen and used to steal a vehicle, which has turned up a day or two later, sometimes with damage,” Lansdown said. “Many of the burglaries seem very opportunistic, with culprits entering through unlocked doors and windows to steal food and alcohol. This could be motivated by drug and alcohol abuse. Most of the burglaries, especially those in Bodden Town, don’t appear to be planned with any of the sophistication that would be needed to remove large appliances or break open safes.”

Police are urging people to reinforce or replace old locks on windows and doors, and secure car keys and purses in the home away from open windows or doors. Neighbourhood officers at Bodden Town Police Station can help the public with a crime prevention reviews of their homes.

There are three active neighbourhood watch programmes in the Bodden Town area in Northward, Corolla Drive, and North Sound Estates. Those residents who would like to enquire about these programmes, start their own, or who want crime prevention advice can call the Bodden Town Police Station to speak with neighbourhood officers.

“In recent weeks three new neighbourhood watches have begun in George Town, and we’d like to repeat this in Bodden Town, to add to the active ones we already have,” said Inspector Rudi Gordon, Neighborhood Inspector for the Eastern Districts. “Neighbourhood watches are a great way for residents to empower themselves and funnel more information to us that we need to stop crime.”

A community meeting will be scheduled in Bodden Town with Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne in the near future to discuss burglary issues and other policing concerns with residents.

Anyone with information about the recent burglaries can contact the Bodden Town Police station at 947-2240 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

