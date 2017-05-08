Boat stolen from Raleigh Quay

(CNS): A 24-foot green and white Pursuit boat with two 115 HP outboard Yamaha engines and a green Bimini top has been stolen from the rear of #266 Raleigh Quay where it was tied to a private dock, West Bay police have said. It was last seen at 5:00pm on Thursday 4 May. Anyone with information on this matter should is asked to call the investigating officer PC 182 McLaughlin at the West Bay Police Station 949 3999 or 800 TIPS to remain anonymous.

Category: Local News