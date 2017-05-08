Boat stolen from Raleigh Quay
(CNS): A 24-foot green and white Pursuit boat with two 115 HP outboard Yamaha engines and a green Bimini top has been stolen from the rear of #266 Raleigh Quay where it was tied to a private dock, West Bay police have said. It was last seen at 5:00pm on Thursday 4 May. Anyone with information on this matter should is asked to call the investigating officer PC 182 McLaughlin at the West Bay Police Station 949 3999 or 800 TIPS to remain anonymous.
This could be solved by a quota of how many workers allowed to work on our island. Ex. 100 people from small islands around us . 500 from larger countries with proper police records that can’t be bought. At the same time we wouldn’t loose our culture and way of life influenced by undisciplined individuals.
Depends on whether or not the next government starts enforcing the immigration laws of this country, even if it means that the kin of certain government officials have no automatic place here.
Probably in Jamaica by now, being stripped down and sold as parts.
I feel sorry for the owners…seems like you cannot have anything nice these days without criminals helping themselves, with impunity.
It’s happening on a regular basis, this must be an organised bunch of cretins taking advantage of Cayman’s lack of water policing.
How many boats have now been stolen from this little island?? Seems like very little was done to protect this boat from that.
where is border patrol? maybe they fishing?
5 10 or 15 years when do you think we will be come the next Jamaica?
We done reach! Cayman is “lil Kingston”!
we are there now!
