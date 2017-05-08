Boat stolen from Raleigh Quay
(CNS): A 24-foot green and white Pursuit boat with two 115 HP outboard Yamaha engines and a green Bimini top has been stolen from the rear of #266 Raleigh Quay where it was tied to a private dock, West Bay police have said. It was last seen at 5:00pm on Thursday 4 May. Anyone with information on this matter should is asked to call the investigating officer PC 182 McLaughlin at the West Bay Police Station 949 3999 or 800 TIPS to remain anonymous.
Category: Local News
If you want some excellent examples of racism just read the comments on this article.There is no evidence at this point that this was a Jamaican or an expatriate.
How many boats do we have to loose before the Government does something about this terrible situation. They dont even have a basic plan to stiop this shit!!
Yet another one Bites the dust in the Jamaica Triangle where local boats vanish on the point of no return for owners. THe PPM and their Uk Masters tell us Erryting alrite Bobo you can get a new one now ?
Boat number72 gone to the sea of no return and yet we have so many here in our Police service who claim they are here to help us police or little island. According to our colonial power they are here to reflect the diversity of our community. But had the shoe been on the other foot i am absolutely sure we would have and have recover their stolen items and returned them back to them Why cant it be done for us?????
this is already worse than Jamaica, Honduras and any other country you want to try to be better at. Locals stealing look at your education system to start.
This could be solved by a quota of how many workers allowed to work on our island. Ex. 100 people from small islands around us . 500 from larger countries with proper police records that can’t be bought. At the same time we wouldn’t loose our culture and way of life influenced by undisciplined individuals.
Depends on whether or not the next government starts enforcing the immigration laws of this country, even if it means that the kin of certain government officials have no automatic place here.
Probably in Jamaica by now, being stripped down and sold as parts.
I feel sorry for the owners…seems like you cannot have anything nice these days without criminals helping themselves, with impunity.
It’s happening on a regular basis, this must be an organised bunch of cretins taking advantage of Cayman’s lack of water policing.
Hey 9:55 sounds like ya don’t like Jamaicans I; why just Jamaica, why not Cuba, why not the Bay Islands. Rest ya self dadi
How many boats have now been stolen from this little island?? Seems like very little was done to protect this boat from that.
Dear Mr. Judgy. Kindly advise what can be done to protect a boat from being stolen? Lock it to the dock? How? What kind of steel cutters cannot cut through locks?
Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
where is border patrol? maybe they fishing?
5 10 or 15 years when do you think we will be come the next Jamaica?
We done reach! Cayman is “lil Kingston”!
Thank you Mac, you got enough wotes now?
we are there now!
