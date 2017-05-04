Bananas gun suspect remanded in custody

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from Newlands was remanded in custody Thursday after appearing in Summary Court charged with a list of serious offences. Luciano Estevan Jackson-Martinez was charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent and the possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with a shooting outside the Bananas nightclub in George Town last week. He is accused of being one of two gunmen who shot a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from West Bay in what is believed to be a gang-related attack.

The two shooters opened fire outside the bar in the early hours of Thursday 27 April. The West Bay couple who were shot were treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police also said that a number of cars in the area were also hit, suggesting the gunmen fired multiple times.

Police have not yet made any other arrests in connection with the shooting.

Jackson-Martinez’ case has been transmitted to the Grand Court, where he is expected to make his next appearance on 12 May.

