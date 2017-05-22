Bad weather hinders iguana cull

(CNS): Just under 1,000 green iguanas were bagged during the first few weeks of the national cull, which was impeded by bad weather. The raffle also failed to attract any amateur participants in the wider cull, which the Department of Environment believes was needed to help support the professionals, given the massive number of the invasive green iguana on Grand Cayman. More commercial cullers are being encouraged to sign up and changes to the raffle project are being made to tempt more residents into the massive task of reducing the population during the current breeding season.

“The Green Iguana Raffle has had a very small sign-up so far, and no submissions at all,” said Fred Burton, head of the DoE’s terrestrial unit. “We have decided to adjust the terms of the raffle to drum up interest.”

People can sign up for the raffle at any time by phoning the green iguana cull manager on 925-1807.

Raffle participants will now receive a ticket number for every individual green iguana they cull, mark, photograph and report.

Each of those tickets will go into the raffle pool and one ticket will be drawn randomly as soon as 500 green iguanas have been submitted collectively between all raffle participants. The participant holding the winning ticket number will be eligible for the prize of CI$1,000. The payment will be made by cheque a few weeks later. The raffle will then begin afresh for the following 500 green iguanas. Burton explained the tickets cannot be carried over and new tickets will be given for the next draw.

While the raffle is considered a way to support the commercial cull, the contractors have also got off to a slow start, Burton stated last week. Pointing to the rainy weather as a likely cause, he said less than a 1,000 greens were culled so far this month and urged new contractors to sign up for the project where they can earn $2 for each dead iguana.

Anyone with a bad green iguana infestation who would like to invite one of the contractors to cull on their property can contact the cull manager, also on 925-1807, for a list of contractors who will be happy to oblige.

Following the pilot project last summer in which professional marksmen and local cullers were involved in a test cull, the DoE decided on a commercial cull during this year’s breeding season using local commercial cullers offering a $2 bounty.

Given that even a large number of commercial cullers is unlikely to be effective on its own, the idea of amateur and ad hoc cullers in an open raffle emerged as a form of support. The aim is to use the limited resources set aside for the project to involve as many people as possible in the community to make a marked dent in the extensive population of greens.

The DoE is expected to complete a count of the greens at the end of the summer, but the cullers will need to kill tens, even hundreds, of thousands of the pesky invasive reptiles if they are to make an impression on the population that has exceeded more than half a million iguanas.

For any information on aspects of the cull call 925-1807

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature