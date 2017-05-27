Backroom talks on again over new government
(CNS): The ‘new new’ potential administration that was cobbled together just before midnight Friday that put McKeeva Bush back at the helm of government was on shaky ground Saturday morning, CNS understands. Various unverified sources suggested that the elder Independents, Ezzard Miller and Arden McLean, are not entirely enamoured by the idea of propping up Bush as leader. They appear to be looking to shape another potential cabinet line-up that could see Bush maneuvered into the speaker’s chair again or off the government frontline altogether.
The possibility of a new mix of the independents on the front bench, or an ‘eastern alliance’ with the PPM, was beginning to emerge.
CNS understands that meetings were taking place in hotels in the Seven Mile Beach area Saturday and, in a third possible government deal so far this weekend, another compromise was being discussed to secure an Independent-PPM alliance that could see Moses Kirkconnell as the premier.
It is understood from Bush’s correspondence Friday with his CDP officials that the first attempt at a CDP alliance with the Independent candidates had collapsed, as Miller in particular was not keen on working with Bush in Cabinet and that Chris Saunders, formerly a Bush supporter, was also reluctant to support him as premier.
As a result, Bush went to the PPM and accepted the offer of a neutral position as speaker. In return, Bernie Bush and Capt. Eugene Ebanks would sit on the government backbench, with Bernie Bush as deputy speaker, propping up a PPM-led cabinet with McLaughlin as premier and Tara Rivers remaining as education minister.
But that deal lasted around five hours after Bush received significant backlash from his own supporters, who accused him of betrayal, and from the various supporters of the non-party candidates, who saw Bush as collaborating with McLaughlin to deliberately keep the group of non-aligned MLAs out of power.
Following the intervention of Dr Steve Tomlinson, Bush reneged on the deal signed with the PPM, and in a classic piece of political maneuvering, he managed to secure enough support from the Independents to be premier instead.
But that line-up began to splinter Saturday. Whether further talks can hold it together to make it to ‘Swearing in Day’ on Wednesday remains to be seen. But given the lack of agreement and cohesion between the various independent groups now propping up Bush as leader, that new administration would not be a stable government.
Given the new voting system, which has created an opportunity for greater accountability, voters are able to speak directly to their single representative and apply pressure to indicate what they want to see.
Although current politics is reminiscent of the horsetrading and backroom deals of politics before 2001, there is, in addition to the formation of political parties, another significant difference between then and now: Backroom talks are no longer as closed as they once were. Pictures, messages and speculation make their way onto social media with lightning speed, shaking the deals even before the ink is dry.
Check back to CNS for more as the political negotiations continue.
Arden and Ezzard look like this gig is as popular as a rattlesnake in a lucky dip.
They look as though they have been baptized in lemon juice.
They are way out of their comfort zones. Alden’s 8 plus Ezzard and Arden is a majority.
It is time for the independents to apply more payments to their mortgages and enjoy the ride.
I dare not refresh the page, something totally devilish may transpire before our eyes.
Alden may propose to Arden and the Kimpton will be very happy to accommodate them.
Then Helen can go home and we can get back to life as we thought we knew it.
I am only joking after all…..aren’t I?
Alot of DOOMSDAY comments here 😁
With the Political pot boiling in every crack and corner in Cayman,and everyone seem to have their solution on who and how the Government should be formed. And judging from all of the comments of hate for one side or the other, that is being spewed all across forums such as this one. It seem that everyone on this island is a Politician! So can someone tell me why in hell did we go to the poles and voted to elect these people? If we can’t trust that they can make the correct decisions about what is best for this country. I truly believe that in this metaphorical land of milk and honey and other sweeteners it can have it’s bitter tones as well, as shown here in all the comments that are being displayed here and on social media sites elsewhere. Cayman can we just stop trying to be politicians and let the people that we chose to do that job. Get the job done!.
All these candatates had a lot to say before the election. How come they are all so silent now. Kenneth, Austin and Chris what’s up? Ask your ppl what you should do as we the ppl vote you all in. I guess we don’t matter now until the the election.
For all our sakes, Hopefully the U.K. Oversight will be enhanced to control the gambler who may now feel that he has no barriers to his personal ambitions.
The U.k. can’t even sort out the trash in their own rubbish bin! Much less ours here in cayman like I said before I’m surrounded by Idiots.
We are officially a 3rd world country.
What international investor will now trust the leader of a country whose word and signature to an agreement are worthless.?
I don’t understand why we give McKeeva so much power. Please people of Cayman if you love your country DEMAND the other persons elected (ppm, cdp & independents) eliminate McKeeva from being a part of any position other than the opposition. Put the egos aside and work together by forming a leading government that will appoint the best person for each ministry, speaker & premiere. Right now we need to “get on” with the business of the country we certainly don’t need our headlines to imply that our government is unstable. Reassure the community, the investors and especially the younger generation that we can put the love of country first, work in unity and build a bright future for Cayman.
I’m a ppm supporter but I too know they haven’t always made the best choices either, I also respect a few of the independents that have been elected. Let’s face it they all can’t be appointed ministers so chose the most experienced from ppm, the most experienced ones from the independents & Bernie Bush from the cdp. Everyone wins but most of all Cayman wins and we can work in unity.
Maybe everyone should put together their wish list of elected members – their dream team, irrespective of which team or grouping or party they are affiliated with. If you could choose 10 to put together to form a Gov’t and 6 to put as Cabinet Ministers, who would you choose? Would be interesting to see different views on this if public had a say.
Give them all baseball bats and West Bay boxing gloves and see who is the last man standing! Greed and power. …
And who spent $250000000 ON TWO schools, one of which still isn’t open?
Those schools will be here for decades, unlike the money the UDP pi***d away on first class travel and international 5 star luxury.
Explain.
1. What do you understand the term “collective responsibility” to mean.
2. How will you discharge that responsibility if elected
God must really have a dislike for the Cayman Islands, to put such a large concentration of fools in a place so small as Cayman. WTF! Reading all of these comments, I’m convinced that I’m surrounded by Idiots.
Actually, He is really fond of the everyday folk. It is the bastards with the personal agendas that He has a problem with. People cannot tell the truth these days and it kind of rankles Him.
He did say that He would have the last word. What that word is, I do not know, but there you have it.
You are hopefully referring to God.
