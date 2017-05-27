Backroom talks on again over new government
(CNS): The ‘new new’ potential administration that was cobbled together just before midnight Friday that put McKeeva Bush back at the helm of government was on shaky ground Saturday morning, CNS understands. Various unverified sources suggested that the elder Independents, Ezzard Miller and Arden McLean, are not entirely enamoured by the idea of propping up Bush as leader. They appear to be looking to shape another potential cabinet line-up that could see Bush maneuvered into the speaker’s chair again or off the government frontline altogether.
The possibility of a new mix of the independents on the front bench, or an ‘eastern alliance’ with the PPM, was beginning to emerge.
CNS understands that meetings were taking place in hotels in the Seven Mile Beach area Saturday and, in a third possible government deal so far this weekend, another compromise was being discussed to secure an Independent-PPM alliance that could see Moses Kirkconnell as the premier.
It is understood from Bush’s correspondence Friday with his CDP officials that the first attempt at a CDP alliance with the Independent candidates had collapsed, as Miller in particular was not keen on working with Bush in Cabinet and that Chris Saunders, formerly a Bush supporter, was also reluctant to support him as premier.
As a result, Bush went to the PPM and accepted the offer of a neutral position as speaker. In return, Bernie Bush and Capt. Eugene Ebanks would sit on the government backbench, with Bernie Bush as deputy speaker, propping up a PPM-led cabinet with McLaughlin as premier and Tara Rivers remaining as education minister.
But that deal lasted around five hours after Bush received significant backlash from his own supporters, who accused him of betrayal, and from the various supporters of the non-party candidates, who saw Bush as collaborating with McLaughlin to deliberately keep the group of non-aligned MLAs out of power.
Following the intervention of Dr Steve Tomlinson, Bush reneged on the deal signed with the PPM, and in a classic piece of political maneuvering, he managed to secure enough support from the Independents to be premier instead.
But that line-up began to splinter Saturday. Whether further talks can hold it together to make it to ‘Swearing in Day’ on Wednesday remains to be seen. But given the lack of agreement and cohesion between the various independent groups now propping up Bush as leader, that new administration would not be a stable government.
Given the new voting system, which has created an opportunity for greater accountability, voters are able to speak directly to their single representative and apply pressure to indicate what they want to see.
Although current politics is reminiscent of the horsetrading and backroom deals of politics before 2001, there is, in addition to the formation of political parties, another significant difference between then and now: Backroom talks are no longer as closed as they once were. Pictures, messages and speculation make their way onto social media with lightning speed, shaking the deals even before the ink is dry.
Check back to CNS for more as the political negotiations continue.
Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics
These Islands do not need McKeeva Bush as our Premier. Alden you did an excellent job, but if it takes you handing over the Premiership to Moises do so and Arden and Ezzard, please for the love of country, join up with the PPM and form the Government. Ezzard you always wanted health and Arden you were great with planning, please work where your strengths are. You guys do not need to pander to the 2 sponsoring doctors and give McKeeva power again. Save us guys…. Please!!
6
2
They say a picture is worth a thousand words .Well this picture says that that bunch realize that they have sold Cayman down the river. I have never seen so many sad faces on what is supposed a victorious group.
9
2
Doctor Steve Tomlinson is responsible for this mess!
12
1
Hmmm,
The PPM/McKeeva alliance smelled too good to be true, ….. maintain a stable, experienced government and sideline Mckeeva as speaker. I have no doubt that was just a strategy on Mckeeva’s part to get the independants stirred up. If that was just a con, then I expect the independants/UDP alliance was also. He has forced them to confirm they will ally with the UDP in order to get in power. Now he has proven them to be power whores he is just negotiating the price!
Cynic
10
0
There’s no way that Arden, Tony, and Ezzard can just do nothing and let this bunch of novices run Cayman into the ground. I would go further and suggest to Alden and PPM can let this happen without a fight. PPM MLAs and supporters encourage your Party to reach out to these three. Supporters of Ezzard , Arden, Tony tell your MLAs to work this out with PPM
8
2
So if McKeeva does join with Independent does that mean Tara will jump on that now and give up PPM???
1
0
Independents = Mac’s new UDP? Don’t put a former impeached president back in power people. Ridiculous beyond words.
8
2
God help this country if Ezzard or Arden get the reins of power. When they push the expats out where are the jobs going to come from?
22
16
And we thought Mckeeva jumping on board with Alden was political suicide..This amalgamation would be like Arden and Ezzard strapping on a suicide vest and blowing up themselves.
19
7
When can I start using my government credit card in Miami?
16
11
Washhog!
2
0
It’s hard to believe that Ezzard, Arden and Anthony would, in their good conscience, agree to Mckeeva being the Premier and to lead Cayman for four very long years. I woke up this morning to this news and I felt sick to my stomach. This is just sickening!!!
24
3
Come on Alden reach out to them . Offer Ezzard the Ministry of Health and Arden the Ministry of Planning/works.And Alden if it means you have to hand over the Party leadership to Moses to get the Cayman Island a good stable Government , then do it. We cannot afford to have this group making up cabinet and destroying the Cayman Is. Alden,Arden, Ezzard, be statesmen and do it for love of country.
38
5
Alden needs to swallow his pride and step aside and work with Arden, Anthony, Alva, and Ezzard. The choice was either align with someone that everybody feels is shady, or work with someone else. The PPM isn’t the best, God k PWD, but they are the better alternative of the two.
21
2
Dr. T was elected in the past as part of a nation wide team/group. They presented their proposals together. But NOW he wants everyone to believe that a group/team/party is a terrible thing and bad for the country. Why is that?
He wants people to believe that electing persons with ZERO collective vision is the way to go. They will make it up (decide) as they go along.
20
3
Only 3 CDP members were elected so the voters sent a strong message that they did not want CDP so how can independents betray their supporters and offer the Premiership to McKeeva?
Dr. T think he is such a skilled negotiator but at what cost to the voters?
It is clear that none of the independents have the best interest of the country in mind, they just wanted to get in and to hell with the voters wishes. You all just ambitious and want power.
Four years is not a long time and we don’t forget. Chris Saunders, we trusted you, you will regret this.
Really thought you all were going to be different but you are the same, actually worse than PPM or CDP because we are only now seeing who is truly in control…..Dr. T!
38
4
Come on! Make some changes make something happen. This country does not need Mr Bush. Not do we need the influence of Dr Tomlinson.
Alden, step down if that’s what needs to be done. Moses, step up! Ezzard will be a great speaker, one of the best! Chris can step into finance Minister, Arden Minister of Planning,
Don’t stand back and watch “The Train Wreck”
19
3
Roy is our only suitable candidate for finance minister.
5
1
Ezzard and Arden look they shit themselves in the photo. In fact that grimace looks familiar to Alden’s in yesterday’s photo with McKeeva.
Surely they will now triple cross McKeeva and the other independents to complete the trifecta of betrayal in order to secure a better position for themselves.
16
0
Meanwhile they just decriminalized weed!! Anyone need a clean record??
2
1
Only WB wants McKeeva…not the country!
We need Moses as premier and Alden backbenching….Moses has the brac and lcm all to himself anyways.
13
4
I hope that Exzard and Arden can now realize the desperate state the island is in. Here is no way this is the best option. They’ve all got to dig deep to find common ground with PPM and truly save the island.
15
1
Dr Tomlinson, please get over your power trip and leave the MLAs alone!
Some of us contributed to candidates too, and yes amount could be more or could be less than yours but stop acting like you’re a god because you experienced disappointment like the rest of us!
You are not that special there are many rich doctors in the world so please stay out of this now as you’re making the INDs look like little puppets
22
1
Hogwash
9
9
Ezzard, Arden, Saunders, and Anthony – the country needs you to stand up an be real Statesmen. Do the same thing to Mckeeva this Saturday morning as he did to Al Mclaughlin last night.
And Ezzard do you remember what Mckeeva did with your Dr Horter Hospital? Just please answer your phone or return my phone calls – you know who I am…
60
16
The cancellation of the construction contract on the Horter hospital cost the Government about $750,000. Since then other contracts were cancelled and guess who was premier at the time. Yes, you guessed it.
13
0
Wrong Chris it was more $6 million that had been invested when that Hospital was stopped.
2
0