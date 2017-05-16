Auto theft on the rise, 3 cars found in BT

(CNS): Police dealt with three more reports of stolen vehicles this weekend and recovered a car that was stolen from the Marriott car park last week. One car believed to have been stolen between Friday and Sunday in Northward is still missing but three others all turned up in Bodden Town, one of which was involved in a crash, according to the RCIPS. A dark brown Kia Optima taken from a residence on Mike Walter Crescent in Northward sometime past midnight Friday registration #144 572 is still missing.

Two other cars were also stolen yesterday but both were found during police patrols. A black Chevy Equinox was recovered off Daffodil Street in Bodden Town by police officers on patrol, and a white Jeep was found abandoned on Corolla Drive in Bodden Town by a neighbourhood officer in the Eastern Districts. The Jeep is believed to have been involved in a single-vehicle accident in Northward earlier that day, after which it had left the scene. The owners of both cars have been contacted by police.

A 2002 newly imported Silver Honda Accord that was taken from the parking lot of the Marriott Hotel on Wednesday night, 10 May, was found in Bodden Town Friday evening after police received a call from community members about a car abandoned on their property. The car was processed and returned to its owner on Sunday.

Police are requesting the public to help them find the missing Kia and anyone with information about car thefts or saw anyone around these stolen cars this weekend to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be made to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

