And they’re off!

(CNS Election): The polls have now opened in Cayman’s historic General Election, when for the first time the more than 20,000 people on the electoral register will have just one vote to cast for one candidate in each of the 19 different constituencies in a first past the post race. Election officials said the opening of the polling stations went off smoothly this morning as staff and volunteers, who will be working throughout the national ballot, were deployed to the 19 stations early this morning.

