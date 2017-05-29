Alden gets as far as GAB with new line-up

(CNS): Alden McLaughlin appeared poised to secure the premiership Monday when he and Moses Kirkconnell arrived at the Government Administration Building at around 3pm in the company of McKeeva Bush, Capt. Eugene Ebanks and Austin Harris ready to form a Progressive-led coalition government with the CDP leader in the speaker’s chair. Although he offered Cabinet seats to both Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller to widen the coalition, it appears that the two eastern district MLAs had not accepted those offers by the time McLaughlin and Bush et al went to meet Governor Helen Kilpatrick with the numbers to form a government.

McLaughlin had remained relatively confident throughout the weekend that he would be able to form a PPM/IND government with the support of some independents and had been willing, despite Bush’s about-face Friday, to offer him the speaker’s chair. All five men are understood to be with the governor but it is not clear how soon a formal announcement will made or when the details of the government will be announced.

CNS was unable to confirm if Bernie Bush, who was not with the men when they arrived at the government building, will also be sitting in the new government or whether he will be joining the remaining Independents on the opposition benches.

The deal is similar to the first agreement struck Friday between McLaughlin and Bush. PPM sources have told CNS that Harris, a former talk-show host, was supportive of that original deal before becoming involved in the negotiations late Friday night. CNS has also learned that the door is still open to some other, though not all, independents to join the new administration, which will include one CDP member on the government benches, two independents, including Tara Rivers, and seven PPM members, with Bush supporting the administration in a neutral role as speaker.

Within minutes of the men arriving at GAB, a survey was circulated asking the country for their opinions on who the public want to see in what jobs in an effort to have input on the shape of the new government.

Check back later for more from CNS.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics