Alden gets as far as GAB with new line-up
(CNS): Alden McLaughlin appeared poised to secure the premiership Monday when he and Moses Kirkconnell arrived at the Government Administration Building at around 3pm in the company of McKeeva Bush, Capt. Eugene Ebanks and Austin Harris ready to form a Progressive-led coalition government with the CDP leader in the speaker’s chair. Although he offered Cabinet seats to both Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller to widen the coalition, it appears that the two eastern district MLAs had not accepted those offers by the time McLaughlin and Bush et al went to meet Governor Helen Kilpatrick with the numbers to form a government.
McLaughlin had remained relatively confident throughout the weekend that he would be able to form a PPM/IND government with the support of some independents and had been willing, despite Bush’s about-face Friday, to offer him the speaker’s chair. All five men are understood to be with the governor but it is not clear how soon a formal announcement will made or when the details of the government will be announced.
CNS was unable to confirm if Bernie Bush, who was not with the men when they arrived at the government building, will also be sitting in the new government or whether he will be joining the remaining Independents on the opposition benches.
The deal is similar to the first agreement struck Friday between McLaughlin and Bush. PPM sources have told CNS that Harris, a former talk-show host, was supportive of that original deal before becoming involved in the negotiations late Friday night. CNS has also learned that the door is still open to some other, though not all, independents to join the new administration, which will include one CDP member on the government benches, two independents, including Tara Rivers, and seven PPM members, with Bush supporting the administration in a neutral role as speaker.
Within minutes of the men arriving at GAB, a survey was circulated asking the country for their opinions on who the public want to see in what jobs in an effort to have input on the shape of the new government.
Check back later for more from CNS.
Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics
I understands when you have a good friend or someone who you thinks would be a good representative for the Islands/district .
But some of the comments that are directly pointed at the disgraceful behaviour of the. Dr T , how can people thumb those comments down ? Looks like they are thinking that it was Dr T that they had voted for and elected .
People wise up , one do not invest that kind of money and time without expecting a big return on it .
8
0
It seems the knives weren’t long enough. Alden best sleep with one eye open.
9
1
Enough of survey! kmt! Think I’ve had enough of this wishy-washy government! I am sure if you had put a bunch of kindergarten in a room, they would have come up with a solution long time ago. Tired of all the EGO-maniacs smh
14
2
I heard that the governor called in Dr T and told him to back off. Rightfully so! He needs to crawl into a hole away from trying to direct political affairs.
41
3
Wolf! Wolf! story!!
2
0
The survey did not contain a Minister for Tourism ??
6
0
The truth is that without Marco archer and Wayne Parton this will be a significantly weaker govt than previous. What we hope now is that it will not be as bad as it could be. The calibre of those elected is very weak. Many have no experience and/or skills and the initial flip flops show that many are in for themselves and not for the betterment of the country. Rp@
29
5
Dr Tomlinson ruined the chance of independents getting elected in 4 years. No one is going to forget how they were all bought and turned traders.
38
3
Umm – only one, two if you include Tara, was bought. You going to blame those who refused to serve under Alden?
0
1
Bush: If you beat em, join em!
1
0
Does Austin have any mandate from his constituents? Has he bothered to ask?
Democracy dies the day after the vote or in Cayman’s case, the week after.
The will of the people is f*ck*d.
8
12
Guess this means DrT won’t be harvesting embryonic stem cells in the Cayman Islands. This is a big win for the Christian community.
20
7
As long as McKeeva does not have his hands directly on Government Finance/Credit Cards and Arden does not become Premier, I don’t really have a problem with this coalition government moving forward with Alden as Premier.
40
7
Negotiating is a skill as is knowing how to dialogue!
Well done Alden!
27
5
Derek Haines for Premier!!!
15
17
Anyone but mckeewa!!!
8
0
Alden’s fantasy cabinet….Lmao
Wednesday you will get a real shock who’s in and who’s out..Politicking at its best.
IND/CDP- I have directed the new ministers and councilors to work tirelessly with their colleagues to bring about radical socio-economic transformation and to ensure that the promise of a better life for the poor and the working class becomes a reality. Alden get used to the Back benches. I wish to extend my gratitude to the outgoing PPM ministers.
7
7
Austin, that sure didn’t take you long to switch teams eh. Smfh you won’t fool me a second time. Enjoy your one hit ride.
9
9
Austin is doing the right thing.The other independents won’t get much support for their Districts. He is looking out for his people.What do you suggest he does,hold out,get nothing and be a back bencher for four year. The country needs to move on.
7
0
Dr Tomlinson and Arden are the two most arrogant people on this island, and they have shown that to us all.
38
3
I hope this is the end of the flip flopping. Dr Tomlinson will surely throw every last dollar now to try get what he wants. He really has shown his true colors and his lack of interest in what’s best for the country. No one puts that amount of money into something without the hope of much greater returns.
26
2
Wow, Arden you really are arrogant. Stop being so egotistical, it’s a shame when McKeeva stepped up before you would for the Country
35
3
Arden let his massive ego get in the way of what was best for the country. I hope you East Enders see the real Arden and that he only cares about himself and power.
41
2
Dr Tomlinson stormed into the govt building demanding a meeting with the governor as this was happening…DR T, we Caymanians cannot be bought out by you and your US pharmaceutical companies
40
3
LOL button please
5
0
Survey is rubbish, anyone anywhere whether a registered CI voter or not can take it.
44
10
It does tell us that no one really wants Austin in the Cabinet.
9
3
Austin has a large ego too! As a newcomer look where he sitting, like he is in charge already! That spot should have been for Premier or Speaker designate!
3
2
Spare me, if you are rating arrogance based on where they are seated one could easily ask why Who-gene is sitting beside the governor? Focus on their policy not on shit about where they sitting! They sat where they sat and the photographer took a shot. Had the photographer stood another angle you would have probably had something else that was negative to say.
SMH (and no I don’t care for Austin either)
0
0
Well it is a online survey so it is about as useful as a waterproof towel.
4
0
Someone’s already filled it in 22 times for McKeeva!
0
2
I couldnt give a rats ass
9
0
Good job Alden! Hold strong! Hopefully the men from the East will come around…though I won’t be surprised if they stubbornly choose to stay on the back bench and make noise!
71
14
That’s easier than being a Minister and doing some work.
16
1
The “Men form the East” would be great picks for specialized areas of the Government:
Ezzard: Ministry of Health
Arden: Ministry of Planning and Works
They would be fools to not accept a ministerial role in this Administration. Minus their stubbornness, Alden and Moses can do with some educated, subject-matter focus, senior political figures to help their government along. The People need politicians who are in-tuned to the concerns and improvements needed to keep these Islands’ viable- Socially and Economically! – with the People getting the first, best opportunities to thrive in the country. Restore & Grow the Middle Class.
Well done, Alden! (PS> Any Senior Politician would have better served the Premiership, than Mac). Thank God you were the chosen ONE from the best of 4 (to include: Ezzard, Arden, Moses)
11
9
Can we take away Dr.Tomlinson’s check book so the country can move forward ?
104
14
Or lock him up .
29
3
Hopefully, but the word is cheque. Please do not revert to Compass English.
16
7
So basically all parties have come to their senses and told Dr Tomlinson where he can shove his ideas…
112
9
A few pointers I have to make: –
Alden McLaughlin: Will go down as the best Party Negotiator since Jim Bodden
McKeeva Bush: The longest serving MLA and veteran, rescinding in honorable chair
Doctor Steve Tomlinson: Most political influencial business man that opened everyone’s eyes
Tara Rivers: By far the most flexible, easy-going female in poli-tricks
Arden Mclean & Ezzard Miller: The fiercest watchdogs and Non-compromisers yet
Anthony Eden: Cayman’s most silent and truest Christian Conservative. Second longest serving MLA
Kenneth Bryan: The best comeback and defeater
Dwayne Seymour: The best victor
…
You see … we are also seeing their true colors 😁
9
5