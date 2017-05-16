Activists petition EU to push UK on LGBT rights

(CNS): The first non-governmental organisation in Cayman formed to represent the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and/or intersex (LGBTI) community is lobbying the European Union to force the UK to comply with the European Convention on Human Rights in its territories. Colours Cayman wants European leaders to make Britain’s continued membership of the trans-national court a condition of the Brexit divorce and to use the talks to ensure that it extends rights upheld by it to allow same-sex couples in the territories to register civil unions.

In a detailed petition to the European Parliament as the talks between the UK government and the European Union begin over Brexit, the local group is hoping to use that opportunity to get the British government to make its overseas territories uphold the rights of the LGBT community as established by the ECHR and its court.

“The failure by the Overseas Territories in the Caribbean to uphold the rights of LGBT people are well documented, “ the leader of Colours, Billie Bryan, said in the release. “Colours Cayman has petitioned the UK government, via the Governor of the Cayman Islands, or an Order in Council, so that local legislation can be corrected and made to comply with the ECHR and its court’s judgments.”

She said the UK has refused to act even though it has the constitutional powers and international legal obligations to do so.

“In these circumstances, the only hope that British citizens in the Overseas Territories in the Caribbean have is the ECHR,” she said.

But there are real concerns that as Britain leaves the European Union, it may in time also seek to extricate itself from the separate institution of the ECHR, especially as Theresa May has criticised the convention and the court and stated publicly before Brexit and before she became Prime Minister that she wanted Britain to leave.

“If the UK leaves the ECHR and its court’s jurisdiction, the prospects or the recognition and maintenance of the rights of LGBT people in the British Overseas Territories located in the Caribbean region are bleak,” the local leader of Colours stated. “Theresa May’s dislike of the ECHR and its court is on the public record.”

While May appears to have changed her mind in recent months because of a lack of parliamentary support, she could very easily change her mind back, especially if the UK voters give her a massive majority in June when Britain goes to the polls.

The petition asks the EU to make the UK’s compliance and continued membership of the ECHR specified conditions of the Brexit trade talks. The document outlines the arguments that Cayman is in breach of the ECHR as it discriminates against LGBT individuals in employment and same-sex couples have no legal framework to register their relationships to acquire the rights of married different-sex couples.

The Cayman government has on numerous occasions stated that it has no plans to create a lawful framework for same-sex unions and continues to insist that, contrary to the experiences of LBGT people in Cayman, it does not discriminate in the workplace and that there is no evidence of discrimination in general against LBGT people.

On the campaign trail incumbents and challengers have broadly expressed the position that because there is no evidence that gay people are regularly the victims of abuse, violence or hate crimes, as they often are in the neighbouring island of Jamaica, that it is not happening. However, Cayman does not keep any statistics on the LGBT community and it is not possible to say how much violent crime is targeted. In one particularly gruesome case where a the body of a gay Swiss Banker was found in the boot of his burned out car, the possibility that this was a hate crime was never raised by the prosecution.

The local Human Rights Commission has pressed government on the need to address the issues relating to gay rights but the premier has stated that his current or any future government has no plans to amend any legislation to protect or benefit the LGBT community.

This is a position held by the opposition leader as well as the current independent MLAs. Colours Cayman has asked both Cayman Islands Governor Helen Kilpatrick and the overseas territories minister Baroness Anelay to intervene but has

been met with a wall of silence, even though both women are vocal supporters of gay rights and marriage equity.

“The unwillingness of the UK government to redress the violations of international obligations in relation to LGBTI rights by its colonial possessions is troubling in circumstances where the UK government has the constitutional power to do so,” the petition states. “There appears to be no direct consequences for the Overseas Territories’ governments in breaching their international legal obligations under the ECHR, simply because they are not signatory states to the Convention, but the UK is.”

Worried that without the protection of the ECHR, instead of the rights of LGBT people advancing in future, as appears to be the case in an increasing number of democracies around the world, the situation for the LGBT community in the UK’s territories could get worse once it leaves the EU.

See the full petition in the CNS Library



