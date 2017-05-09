Accident’s truth must be told

101 writes: The tragic car accident that occurred last week requires an independent enquiry into the events. Thus far we have been exposed to an immediate official (very strong) statement from the RCIPS that we, as a community, are expected to fully accept (as we normally do) without question.

Most within the community also seem to support the concern for the officer involved and have rightly criticised any action to harm him or threaten his family, given what he has already been through and is still experiencing.

All good, decent stuff.

But none of this should deter us from looking into what actually occurred on that evening. We can still care about the officer, we can still declare his actions (whatever those are found to be by the investigation) fully legal and within the protocols of the RCIPS while simultaneously determining exactly what happened on that evening. This independent review should not be guided or managed in any way by the RCIPS.

That truth may have reputational (even if not legal) consequences for the RCIPS. But that’s not good enough reason to dodge it.

The RCIPS, like any other individual or organisation, also cares about its reputation. Therefore, even if the RCIPS followed its protocols perfectly, it knows that any perception that persons lost their life because of the alleged ‘chase’ and/or alleged ‘enforcement actions relating to conch’ would be an absolute disaster purely from a public relations perspective. Therefore, the RCIPS is directly conflicted in this case.

In this community and others around the world we are so overwhelmed by our sympathy for those that put their lives on the line for us, such as the police and emergency services, that we sometimes forget that they too are imperfect like us and they too are subject to certain rules, principles, etc.

If they are found to not follow those rules, then they can actually cause harm to us rather than defending or rescuing us. For that reason they too must be held accountable for their actions.

And calling for accountability does not mean we don’t respect or honour them. It’s a simple fact of life that they are no less accountable than any of us. A teacher is one of the most noble and respected professions anywhere in the world, but teachers are not allowed to abuse their students because there are rules governing how they do their job and they must be accountable.

In this case, no one should suggest before a proper enquiry is made that the officer did anything wrong. The point is he may not have done anything wrong at all and still the RCIPS, as a body, may have to answer to us as a community for what occurred.

We trust services like the RCIPS to protect us. The operative word here is ‘trust’. And for our trust to be maintained, we must now hear independently what actually occurred on that fateful night. We need the truth.

Category: Viewpoint