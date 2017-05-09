Accident’s truth must be told
101 writes: The tragic car accident that occurred last week requires an independent enquiry into the events. Thus far we have been exposed to an immediate official (very strong) statement from the RCIPS that we, as a community, are expected to fully accept (as we normally do) without question.
Most within the community also seem to support the concern for the officer involved and have rightly criticised any action to harm him or threaten his family, given what he has already been through and is still experiencing.
All good, decent stuff.
But none of this should deter us from looking into what actually occurred on that evening. We can still care about the officer, we can still declare his actions (whatever those are found to be by the investigation) fully legal and within the protocols of the RCIPS while simultaneously determining exactly what happened on that evening. This independent review should not be guided or managed in any way by the RCIPS.
That truth may have reputational (even if not legal) consequences for the RCIPS. But that’s not good enough reason to dodge it.
The RCIPS, like any other individual or organisation, also cares about its reputation. Therefore, even if the RCIPS followed its protocols perfectly, it knows that any perception that persons lost their life because of the alleged ‘chase’ and/or alleged ‘enforcement actions relating to conch’ would be an absolute disaster purely from a public relations perspective. Therefore, the RCIPS is directly conflicted in this case.
In this community and others around the world we are so overwhelmed by our sympathy for those that put their lives on the line for us, such as the police and emergency services, that we sometimes forget that they too are imperfect like us and they too are subject to certain rules, principles, etc.
If they are found to not follow those rules, then they can actually cause harm to us rather than defending or rescuing us. For that reason they too must be held accountable for their actions.
And calling for accountability does not mean we don’t respect or honour them. It’s a simple fact of life that they are no less accountable than any of us. A teacher is one of the most noble and respected professions anywhere in the world, but teachers are not allowed to abuse their students because there are rules governing how they do their job and they must be accountable.
In this case, no one should suggest before a proper enquiry is made that the officer did anything wrong. The point is he may not have done anything wrong at all and still the RCIPS, as a body, may have to answer to us as a community for what occurred.
We trust services like the RCIPS to protect us. The operative word here is ‘trust’. And for our trust to be maintained, we must now hear independently what actually occurred on that fateful night. We need the truth.
What happened was that an unlicensed and uninsured idiot drove to fast and killed 4 people.
Putting all rumors aside. This is what happened.
And as long as we dont have a police officer on every corner of the street it will continue to happen.
Nobody sticks with the law if ot is nit enforced.
Please not another investigation
For someone asking for trust you don’t seem to have any for the police. We do. Any reason at all why anyone should trust you over the police? In case you have already forgotten they (he) was attacked and the driver of the car was breaking just a few laws on his way to Killing three other persons. If this is about you choosing sides..good for you. Not everyone is cut out to be a good guy.
I would say that we should ask a few questions before any investigation is done . Do we have a right to violate Laws without consiquence ? What is the Police Officer job ? Should we expect to do a crime and run from the Law ? Once those and more like questions are asked , we can get a chance to understand who are really at fault for this horrific accident. But a independent investigation, who would pick the investigating team ? We should be very careful with that . The innacient one could really suffer for the guilty one .
When I put 2 and 2 together from hearing so far from what the Police Department has said, and what the Mother of the 11 year has commented on what her 11 year son said , I have to wonder who is asking for a private investigation . I would say leave it to the Coroner and the accident reconstruction team .
Fully agree.
Who runs from a Police car with lights flashing? Not any law abiding citizen.
Agreed. There are many in the Eastern districts who claim they “saw” the chase and the unfortunate events that unfolded that nigh were not as the RCIPS claim. Regardless of any fault the truth needs to be outed or mistrust will continue to breed.
This is a misguided VP. It doesn’t matter if the Police suspected poaching, speeding, or riding in a trunk, they were in the right to give chase. Especially so if the driver kept going after seeing the blue light. As it turned out, the driver broke several laws. End of story.
Run from the Police…suffer the consequences. It doesn’t matter exactly when the lights were turned on or exactly when the Police started to give chase. They were doing their job. It is very sad and unfortunate that the driver lost control of his vehicle and died, but don’t try to shift responsibility. Thank you RCIP for fighting this uphill battle against lawlessness. The public needs to learn to respect the laws of the Cayman Islands.
101 may dig deep for whatever truth they are seeking , but some truths are plainly visible. & already acknowledged. From what I have read that relates to the incident & nothing more or less would read something like this : A motorist broke the road law by speeding. Their choice to continue breaking the law ( by continuing speeding ,to operate a vehicle unsafely) resulted in a tragic accident.
There was a failure to acknowledge and recognize by this individual, the risks that were being taken .This failure resulted in the loss of lives, including their own. There were some choices to consider, but of those choices available , the wrong choice was made , despite a selection of correct choices that were on the table. I trust that these facts will no doubt be considered in any review or inquiry of the events of the evening in question.
Hear, hear!
Boy’s story vs police officer story. Be realistic Who do you think will win?
Don’t see any need for a special investigation of the police. Investigate the accident.
Definitely. Something is not quite right with this incident . But don’t hokd your breath 101
No! Not any expensive independent enquiry. Remember the missing boaters!!
An excellent article and argument. In many western democracies any time that a death occurs “involving” (I use the term very loosely) the police, an investigation takes place. It is true that the police must be held at a high standard and accountable if they do not follow protocols or the law. In this case, it does not make sense that the officer was in any way guilty – what most likely happened is that the Jamaican driver continued to drive away at a high rate of speed (possibly a higher rate of speed) once the police officer passed him. But then again, who am I to pass judgement – judgement must be passed by professionals once an investigation has occurred. Until then, there is no reason to suspect that the officer did anything wrong.
No, it’s time to stop making excuses for criminals. They broke the law and innocent people paid for it. Caymanians always blame everyone else and have no accountability. Time to stop wasting government money on criminals.
Here would be my point on this…..
WHY?
What is the worst case scenario here? Do we believe a massive chase ensued? Does this in anyway deflect blame from the driver of the Honda? The answer is no.
What we need to start doing is to stop attacking our police when they are doing their duty and start attacking our family members for being plane a@@s to this Island. 4 people lost their lives over what? Conchs? A slap on the wrist!! A small fine!! Come on people stop digging sh!t up when the real matter is why did the driver need to be speeding to begin with.
An investigation into the matter would suggest that there is a thought that the police did something wrong. The only scenarios where the Police could have done something wrong would be:
1. The Police ran the car off causing it to swerve into the oncoming car.
2. The Police fired at the vehicle causing it to swerve into the oncoming car.
Neither of these happened. Here’s what could have happened:
1. The Police attempted to chase the speeding vehicle but the accident had already happened – This is the going story.
2. The Police did turn and start to chase the vehicle and it swerved and hit the oncoming car – Slight change in that there was some pursuit.
3. The Police were monitoring the car and it’s occupants gather illegal conchs and attempted to get them and they took off speeding and swerved into the oncoming car.
In all 3 of these scenarios the driver is wrong and nothing should be done to the officers.
I honestly do not know what you are hoping to find. The fact remains THE DRIVER OF THE HONDA IS 100 Million % at FAULT FOR THE WHOLE THING!!!!
ACCEPT AND GET OVER IT!!!!
People who say pursuing a criminal is wrong are idiots, plain and straight. Every criminal would run Police if they knew that was the rules.
What needs to happen is a better system for cornering criminals evading police capture. That is it.
I see no purpose for an inquiry. It only makes our cops look bad.
There one thing missing from the article. If the police is found to have lied then that is not procedure so they need answer to that part
I dontnknow what you ate trying to stir but as I am told by trusted media outlets who all sings the same song, thebPolice was not in pursuit of the speeding car and this is eye witnesses that support this.
I feel it for the families impacted by this. They would want to at least know what happened too.
Well put. I don’t think they should do their own investigation. Other things are coming out now.
