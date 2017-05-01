A surplus on our backs?

101 writes: As the local political campaigns were heating up two weeks ago, GTC candidate Kenneth Bryan released a video via social media implying that while his competitor in George Town Central may be viewed as a good finance minister, he hasn’t actually done well by the people. Bryan used the incidences of mortgage foreclosures, poor treatment by banks and poverty to support his argument, complete with actual clips of Marco Archer saying one or two things to support Bryan’s message.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics, Viewpoint