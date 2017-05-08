$8.8M price tag revealed for school gym

(CNS): The new John Gray High School (JGHS) gymnasium cost government CI$8.8 million, government has finally confirmed. The new 34,442 sq.ft. facility, reportedly finished on time and under budget, has been handed over to education officials in time for the Year 10 and Year 11 external exams. The completion of the multi-purpose hall ahead of other parts of the long-delayed school campus development has come in for public criticisms, but JGHS Principal Jon Clark said it was having a positive and practical effect on students.

“For the maths exam we had 260 students in the hall,” Clark said in a release from the ministry. “We have always struggled to accommodate students for exams, often having to use many additional classrooms. This has a knock-on effect to the learning of other year groups. The behaviour of the students in their new surroundings has been excellent and I hope this will also have helped their performance.”

Clark also explained other benefits of the gym, which will be used for whole school assemblies, which was not previously possible. “This will help us further with our school improvement and ensuring we get all staff and students on the same page.

“Academy meetings and high quality staff training will also be facilitated easily. Our graduation will be in here this year giving more family members the opportunity to attend this special event; our musicians are especially keen to get in and test the adaptations that have been made to the acoustics.”

He added, “From a sports perspective, this is a world-class facility, catering for all of the major indoor sports and with seating for over two thousand spectators. My Physical Education (PE) Department can now aspire to become the best PE department in the Caribbean and to develop even more of Cayman’s future stars.”



Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin said he was excited about what the gym will do for inter-scholastic sports, which he said foster school pride and patriotism, keep kids positively engaged and encourage healthy lifestyles.

“It is one of the most fundamental components needed for any country’s overall sports development programmes,” Anglin said. “At the national level, the gym will be a huge boost for the national sporting programmes, such as netball, basketball, badminton and volleyball that have long been hindered by the absence of an indoor facility of this calibre. Now the national teams can have a training facility that simulates international standards, thereby raising their level of play and preparation as well as being able to host more competitions which will create more awareness for each sport.”

The gym, which will be a national arena as well as a school facility, is earmarked to be used for public events, conferences, fairs, state funerals and concerts, as well as sporting events. It is also a much-needed additional category 5 hurricane shelter, providing an extra 1,149 spaces in the event of an emergency, which will be available for use this hurricane season.

Education Minister Tara Rivers confirmed that the gym was finished on time and under budget, fulfilling a government promise.

“This gym will be a true asset to John Gray High School and to the Cayman Islands. I’m sure our students will use it with pride and that it will provide the necessary educational, sporting and hurricane shelter facilities that will last for generations to come,” Rivers said.

According to the ministry, the size of the whole building is 34,442 sq.ft. The gymnasium hall alone, excluding all other areas such as the lobby, classroom, bathrooms, changing rooms, vending area, is approximately 22,000 sq.ft.

Chief Officer Christen Suckoo, who revealed the $8.8 million price tag, said he was able to do so because the contracts were nearing final completion.

He said that this included the build cost for the multi-purpose uses of the building as a sports gym, school hall, national arena and hurricane shelter; consultant fees; soft costs such as furniture for exams; the inclusion of Photovoltaic array (solar) panels and LED lighting, which will reduce the energy consumption and running cost; and a contingency and risk allowance for any possible unforeseen circumstances during the completion of the gym.

The budget also included the cost of upgrading the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems housed within the gymnasium, which will supply the new school, as well as the new car park for the school and a plant room in building one of the new school.

“These additional works were completed in this phase as a logistical necessity prior to work commencing on the other elements of the new John Gray High School,” Suckoo said, adding that the final cost of the current phase of the project is anticipated to be between 1% and 3% below the approved budget. “This final cost is being determined as part of the final account process and will be released once finalised,” he stated.

He said the education ministry is now working with the Major Projects Office in the Public Works Department to procure consultants to assist in identifying the preferred design option for completing the JGHS campus.

“This will build on the stakeholder engagement that was carried out in the Strategic Outline Case to ensure that the new school provides the spaces for teaching and learning that students and staff need,” Suckoo added.

