$8.8M price tag revealed for school gym
(CNS): The new John Gray High School (JGHS) gymnasium cost government CI$8.8 million, government has finally confirmed. The new 34,442 sq.ft. facility, reportedly finished on time and under budget, has been handed over to education officials in time for the Year 10 and Year 11 external exams. The completion of the multi-purpose hall ahead of other parts of the long-delayed school campus development has come in for public criticisms, but JGHS Principal Jon Clark said it was having a positive and practical effect on students.
“For the maths exam we had 260 students in the hall,” Clark said in a release from the ministry. “We have always struggled to accommodate students for exams, often having to use many additional classrooms. This has a knock-on effect to the learning of other year groups. The behaviour of the students in their new surroundings has been excellent and I hope this will also have helped their performance.”
Clark also explained other benefits of the gym, which will be used for whole school assemblies, which was not previously possible. “This will help us further with our school improvement and ensuring we get all staff and students on the same page.
“Academy meetings and high quality staff training will also be facilitated easily. Our graduation will be in here this year giving more family members the opportunity to attend this special event; our musicians are especially keen to get in and test the adaptations that have been made to the acoustics.”
He added, “From a sports perspective, this is a world-class facility, catering for all of the major indoor sports and with seating for over two thousand spectators. My Physical Education (PE) Department can now aspire to become the best PE department in the Caribbean and to develop even more of Cayman’s future stars.”
Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin said he was excited about what the gym will do for inter-scholastic sports, which he said foster school pride and patriotism, keep kids positively engaged and encourage healthy lifestyles.
“It is one of the most fundamental components needed for any country’s overall sports development programmes,” Anglin said. “At the national level, the gym will be a huge boost for the national sporting programmes, such as netball, basketball, badminton and volleyball that have long been hindered by the absence of an indoor facility of this calibre. Now the national teams can have a training facility that simulates international standards, thereby raising their level of play and preparation as well as being able to host more competitions which will create more awareness for each sport.”
The gym, which will be a national arena as well as a school facility, is earmarked to be used for public events, conferences, fairs, state funerals and concerts, as well as sporting events. It is also a much-needed additional category 5 hurricane shelter, providing an extra 1,149 spaces in the event of an emergency, which will be available for use this hurricane season.
Education Minister Tara Rivers confirmed that the gym was finished on time and under budget, fulfilling a government promise.
“This gym will be a true asset to John Gray High School and to the Cayman Islands. I’m sure our students will use it with pride and that it will provide the necessary educational, sporting and hurricane shelter facilities that will last for generations to come,” Rivers said.
According to the ministry, the size of the whole building is 34,442 sq.ft. The gymnasium hall alone, excluding all other areas such as the lobby, classroom, bathrooms, changing rooms, vending area, is approximately 22,000 sq.ft.
Chief Officer Christen Suckoo, who revealed the $8.8 million price tag, said he was able to do so because the contracts were nearing final completion.
He said that this included the build cost for the multi-purpose uses of the building as a sports gym, school hall, national arena and hurricane shelter; consultant fees; soft costs such as furniture for exams; the inclusion of Photovoltaic array (solar) panels and LED lighting, which will reduce the energy consumption and running cost; and a contingency and risk allowance for any possible unforeseen circumstances during the completion of the gym.
The budget also included the cost of upgrading the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems housed within the gymnasium, which will supply the new school, as well as the new car park for the school and a plant room in building one of the new school.
“These additional works were completed in this phase as a logistical necessity prior to work commencing on the other elements of the new John Gray High School,” Suckoo said, adding that the final cost of the current phase of the project is anticipated to be between 1% and 3% below the approved budget. “This final cost is being determined as part of the final account process and will be released once finalised,” he stated.
He said the education ministry is now working with the Major Projects Office in the Public Works Department to procure consultants to assist in identifying the preferred design option for completing the JGHS campus.
“This will build on the stakeholder engagement that was carried out in the Strategic Outline Case to ensure that the new school provides the spaces for teaching and learning that students and staff need,” Suckoo added.
Category: Local News
So if I remember correctly, they completed Prospect Primary School for about 15 million back in 2004. That’s an entire school, where some rooms are built to withstand a category 5 hurricane… One gym, 8.8 million. Wow. Do they expect LeBron to play in it?
0
0
Well this should seal the fate of Tara Rivers, if not the entire PPM…Invest in Education, build a $8.8M gym…now “that’s Progressive!”
0
0
$250sqft for a gym? 😂😂. Wish it was my company that built that so I could retire.
0
0
In their made up world they have not included the carrying cost of the money. The fact that they may not know what that is, and make no accounting for it, makes it worse.
0
0
Excellent value for money when you visit this hurricane strength building. When we attend to watch the NCAA games we will be bragging about the facility. Thank you.
0
0
8.8M grossly overpriced. Where did all of this money go. PPM, now that’s regressive.
0
0
At 2:29, St. Ignatious doesn’t have a gym and they seem to function well in academics and athletics.
9 million buys a lot of curriculum upgrades.
0
0
This is beyond asinine. 8.8 million dollars… for a gym…. where do I sign up to complete these projects? That works out to roughly 255 dollars per square foot. For an empty building without marble floors, granite counters, crystal chandeliers or an Olympic sized Jacuzzi. I get it, it can be used for “whole school assemblies (5 or 6 times per year?), hurricane shelter (once every decade?), and a training facility”. If we were constantly graduating Rhodes Scholars, this wouldn’t be quite as hard a pill to swallow, but the fact is we are basically failing our kids in public schools. As a parent myself, I would find investing in a vocational program (for those who won’t become the next Dr/Lawyer/Accountant) a much sounder choice to deposit at least half of this gargantuan dollar amount. Oh, lest I forget the literal icing on this cake, there will be solar panels, which will recover pennies on the dollar of this monstrous expenditure. That was meant to make us all say “at least they are trying to spend our tax dollars wisely”. I cannot wait to read the Auditor Generals report on this from a “value for money” standpoint. Very disheartened & disappointed.
0
0
Seriously,
When will we learn that some of the best Cayman scholars came from one room school houses. This nonsense of infrastructure facilitating a great learning environment will be the death of our future.
The solutions are simple and it starts in the home. If a child’s home is not an option then it is from the help of positive mentors. A child’s success comes from the sense of responsibility that education is important. It is nurtured by teachers who have passion for their curriculum and the tools and resources to execute the goals of the classroom.
Instead of 8.8 million dollars on brick and mortar we allocate funds to invest in the classroom. Let’s focus on what is going on in the classroom, create relationships and learning contracts amongst families and teachers. Empower our young people with the thought that knowledge is power. For those students that struggle with traditional education due to learning challenges invest in alternative methods. For those who have been given practical gifts, give them the education to be the best builders, chefs or whatever trade they have a passion for.
We are running out of time to get this right. We are only feeding the fuel of the millennial fire by teaching our children that shiny new buildings will create their successes.
0
0
Donkeys running this place. They should have made some cells in their while they were at it.
Let’s not concern ourselves with the kids in this facility are out of control, bullies, and thugs boys and girls alike. How about focusing on education. Lol, they want to facilitate finding future stars…..duh……
13
4
Why don’t you just put a cork in it asshole. Finally this thing is starting to come together and yet jerks like you have all this negative crap to spout off about. I for one am proud that this gym is in place and happy for the students and all of the people who will get use of it. But on the other side I am sick and tired of jerks like the above with these stupid asinine comments.
0
0
Your comment is absolutely out of line. Where are you from? Are all of your nationality, your skin colour, your gender, your ethnicity this X thing or that Y thing. Stop generalizing because when you do you insult the vast majority of students who attend that school and behave themselves every day, working hard and putting up with the type of ignorance that you have just spewed. I volunteer in schools and they are nothing like us constantly being portrayed by people like you, woefully uninformed and lacking even the basic interest in actually helping to make improvements.
0
0
‘On time and on budget’ are each connected with elastic when it comes to CIG. Whichever way you look at it, it is an awful lot of money.
12
2
Is 1% or possibly 3% under budget really worth mentioning? It’s just like their same argument that they really hadnt failed as badly as the results showed. Failure is failure and under budget by 1% simply sounds desperate for a bit of good news.
0
0
Any Technical school could be built with 8.8 right here
10
2
AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
6
5
So much money on infrastructure; none on the curriculum.
Well, as long as we LOOK like we got it right I guess….
17
2
There’s no stripes on the floor.
6
1
They’d be scraped off in a matter of minutes by all the desks in any event.
0
0
Shame on those who critized this project. Imagine having a school with no playing field and no gym. The private sector would never allow this. But critize us when we want the same for our children.
Our children deserve the very best …everyone said we spent too much money on Clifton Hunter but now everyone wants their child to go there.
12
13
Agreed and amen!
0
0
Listen to me pray tell, no one is saying that our children doesn’t deserve the best but for God sakes at the tone of 8.8million are you sick? This is just ppm spending recklessly as they always do.
0
0
So true!!
0
0
Out of which budget(s) did the $8.8M come? Did the Ministry of Sports and Home Affairs contribute? $500,000 to provide essential education services to parents of children with Autism and other learning challenges would go a long way. Yes the facility is a good thing for the school, for sports, for a hurricane shelter and for the wider community and for those reasons hopefully the funds didn’t all come out of the education budget.
9
1
I passed by the CDP rally last night at AL Thompson. Alot of people attended. And like McKeeva said, whenever PPM do anything, he does better!!
And why???
Because he does it affordable.
* In other words, whenever PPM does any project, its an expensive. :/
7
7
The comments from Colin Anglin are interesting. Watch this space.
8
1
The dsyfucnional Department Of Sports has no business meddling in the affairs of any sport at a national level. It serves no purpose but to protect the jobs of a certain few washed up coaches. Very much lookong forward to the pissing contests over gym scheduling to begin but we all know only too well where the priorities will lie.
0
0
I know exactly what you’re getting at. Something is in the pipeline and the general public will see soon who this was truly completed for. It’s being sold to the public for the use of exams but wait and see how the bigger picture unfolds.
0
0
$8.8M? for a gym?
11
2
State of the art my friend.
0
0
Yep that’s all just $8.8 million – congratulations PPM on the wise use of public funds and the extraordinary value it has to the whole community.
Signed with sarcasm by a long-time Moses Trump supporter.
0
0
Holy sh!tballs! We better take gold in all events at the next Olympics with that price tag!
14
3
What was the opportunity cost of not finishing JGHS 8 years ago, or leaving the “new” campus exposed to the elements throughout these last 4 years?
11
0
That was 12 years ago. The costs are that much greater.
0
0
Ludicrous
11
2