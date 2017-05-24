50% of votes already in

(CNS Election): More than half of the 21,212 people eligible to vote had already been to the polling stations by noon Wednesday, in what officials are hoping will be a great turnout for this historic Election Day. All nineteen constituencies had seen considerable traffic by lunchtime, and apart from a few “hitches and glitches”, operations were running smoothly, Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sheena Glasgow told CNS.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics