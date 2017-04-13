Woman hospitalized, suspect arrested after violent attack

(CNS): A woman arrived at the George Town Police Station on Wednesday evening with serious injuries to her arm and body. She was transported to hospital, where she is currently in stable condition, while a man suspected of causing her injuries is in police custody. Police have not detailed what happened but it appears the woman was stabbed outside the George Town Post Office. The RCIPS has not stated if the victim and the suspect know each other.

According to the police, the woman arrived at GTPS at about 8:30pm last night, where she was given first aid by the officers on duty until the ambulance arrived. Police learned that the incident happened near the post office, which is close to the station, and attended the scene.

When they arrived, the suspect was still at the location, armed with a large knife and stones, and members of the public were attempting to calm the situation, police said. Following a foot chase, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

The matter is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

