West Bay man found guilty of beach sex crime

(CNS): Josh Alexander Bodden (29) was found guilty Tuesday of attempted rape, two counts of indecent assault and one count of ABH. Justice Charles Quin told the West Bay man he did not believe his story. He said that Bodden’s claims that for seven months he had been having a sexual affair with the woman who accused him of assaulting her on the beach at Barkers was “implausible and untrue”, but he found the victim’s evidence to be reliable, truthful and corroborated by medical reports.

It was also supported, he said, by the clear and concise account she gave to the police just hours after the attack, as she had gone home and told her husband immediately, and they had both gone to make the report together.

Justice Quin said it was clear she was shocked and surprised when the allegation that she was having an affair with Bodden was put to her by his defence attorney, but she had remained steadfast in her denials about it. He said the witness remained calm and never embellished her story and was honest about the details before the attack.

In contrast, Bodden’s evidence was “vague and rambling”, and he had made claims that were never put to the complainant when she gave evidence. He said Bodden had tried to deceive the court with his story of an affair and claims that she fell to explain the injuries he had inflicted on her face.

Justice Quin said that he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Bodden had sexually assaulted the woman and had hit her as she had described, as he convicted him on all four counts.

Bodden, who had begun to shake his head and smirk, before hanging his head between his hands as the verdict became clear, was remanded in custody until next month, when his sentencing is expected to take place.



