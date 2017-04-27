Visitor dies after North Side snorkel trip
(CNS): A 72-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Wednesday after a snorkelling trip in North Side. Police said the emergency services were alerted at around 10:45 yesterday morning and sent an ambulance to the Sand Point Road area of North Side. The alarm was raised when the visitor became unconscious in the water.
Several people helped in pulling him to shore ,where they performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. The man was dead on arrival at the hospital just after noon.
Category: Local News
One word
…….. Lifegaurds
0
1
I would be very interested to learn how many of these deaths are due to heart attacks and how many are due to drowning. If I was going to have a heart attack and die anywhere, face down looking at the fishies in the gorgeous warm water of the Cayman Islands would be top of my list.
0
0
Agreed. When it’s your time, it’s your time. Is a 72 year old man who goes swimming at risk of a heart attack? Yes. Does he probably know this? Yes. Does he do it anyway? Yes.
It’s much better than not getting out of bed in the morning out of fear of what might befall you.
1
0
My sympathy for the victim family. Again I would say why the hell Condos, Hotels and Government not trying to give the visitors to our Islands a little preventive precautionary measures , like telling the visitors safe places to snorkel, currents in certain areas, using floatation devices, and always snorkel in group of two or more , and making sure that people knows how to snorkel and handle themselves in the water .
I think that if the above mentioned was done it would prevent tragedy , and be turned into enjoyed experience , when that happens that’s worth millions in advertisement . Just like being a perfect host at your party or house everyone leaves happy and can’t wait for the next party .
3
3
Regardless of what measures one might take, a certain number middle-aged to elderly men who undertake strenuous exercise while on vacation are going to have heart attacks. As one such middle-aged to elderly man, I understand that I am at heightened risk for this sort of thing. Should I leave this world doing something I enjoy in a beautiful place, then that is one of the more desirable options for however my life might end.
These activities have risks, and particularly for the class of persons who regularly take these risks. Again, am I of the right gender and age for this to happen? Yes. Do I take that risk? Yes. But life is full of risks in exchange for living it. The decision to take these risks rests with the individual.
But there is nothing that is going to stop men like me from going snorkeling, just as there is nothing that is going to stop men like me from being prone to heart attacks, strokes, and the various other unfortunate occasions that go with the territory.
0
0