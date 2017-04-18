UK PM calls snap election for June

(CNS): British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans for a general election in the UK on 8 June. The Conservative Party leader took up the country’s top job after David Cameron resigned following the ‘Brexit’ referendum and could have stayed as PM until 2020, despite not being the party leader during the 2015 general elections. But she said Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership following the referendum.

“The country is coming together but Westminster is not,” she said, as she made the announcement Tuesday.

The Cayman Islands, as an overseas territory, could therefore find itself dealing with an entirely new administration in Britain just two weeks after its own election, though the probability of the Tory Party losing is slim.

While there are divisions in the Conservative party over the EU departure, the divisions within the opposition are much greater, given Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn’s lack of support from his own party. Nevertheless, Corbyn welcomed the news and said his party wanted the election, calling it a chance to get a government that puts “the majority first”.

There will be a vote in the House of Commons tomorrow to approve the election plan and May needs the backing of two thirds of MPs to move the election to 8 June this year, three years early.

Explaining her change of heart on an early election, May said the only way to guarantee certainty and security was to hold the national ballot, as she accused other political parties of “game playing” that could put the delicate talks with the EU over Brexit, triggered just a few weeks ago, at risk, causing “damaging uncertainty and instability to the country”.

“So we need a general election and we need one now,” May said, speaking outside Number 10 Downing Street. “We have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and before the detailed talks begin,” she added.

