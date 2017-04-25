Travel agent cleared of 14 fraud charges

(CNS): Theresa Chin, the former owner of 123 Travel, has been acquitted of more than a dozen deception offences in relation to her failed business. It took a jury just over a couple of hours to find Chin not guilty on 14 counts of obtaining and attempting to obtain property by deception in connection with flights and holidays she sold to customers but never acquired the tickets. Chin had not denied misusing cash given to her by clients for their travel arrangement, as she moved money around in an effort to keep her business afloat.

The question in this case had always been about whether Chin was dishonest when she took the cash and used another customer’s credit card details that she had retained without permission to pay for tickets or whether her efforts to “rob Peter to pay Paul” were simply an honest struggle to keep the business going and get on top of her debts.

While Chin has not repaid all of the customers who lost out when her business eventually collapsed, the jury’s across the board not guilty verdicts implied they did not believe what she had done was deliberately dishonest.

Speaking to the jury on her behalf last week as the case drew to a close, defence attorney Nick Dixie argued that his client may have been a terrible business woman but it did not make her a con artist or thief, as he pointed out that stupidity was not dishonesty.

He argued her intent had always been to secure the travel arrangements for her customers but a spiraling out of control situation eventually became too much to save, leaving around eleven customers out-of-pocket as they had to pay twice for their tickets. Chin claimed that she had got into financial trouble not least because other people and businesses owed her money, causing a knock on effect.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Courts, Crime