Travel agent cleared of 14 fraud charges
(CNS): Theresa Chin, the former owner of 123 Travel, has been acquitted of more than a dozen deception offences in relation to her failed business. It took a jury just over a couple of hours to find Chin not guilty on 14 counts of obtaining and attempting to obtain property by deception in connection with flights and holidays she sold to customers but never acquired the tickets. Chin had not denied misusing cash given to her by clients for their travel arrangement, as she moved money around in an effort to keep her business afloat.
The question in this case had always been about whether Chin was dishonest when she took the cash and used another customer’s credit card details that she had retained without permission to pay for tickets or whether her efforts to “rob Peter to pay Paul” were simply an honest struggle to keep the business going and get on top of her debts.
While Chin has not repaid all of the customers who lost out when her business eventually collapsed, the jury’s across the board not guilty verdicts implied they did not believe what she had done was deliberately dishonest.
Speaking to the jury on her behalf last week as the case drew to a close, defence attorney Nick Dixie argued that his client may have been a terrible business woman but it did not make her a con artist or thief, as he pointed out that stupidity was not dishonesty.
He argued her intent had always been to secure the travel arrangements for her customers but a spiraling out of control situation eventually became too much to save, leaving around eleven customers out-of-pocket as they had to pay twice for their tickets. Chin claimed that she had got into financial trouble not least because other people and businesses owed her money, causing a knock on effect.
Our jury pool seems to be as thick as they come, and to think these same people can cast votes in our Elections…..Time to open up jury duty to Permanent Residents. The recent results of many cases where a Cayman jury found the defendant not guilty for offences that they are clearly guilty of says that our jury pool is corrupted. Everyone knows everyone.
What an utter disgrace. Bet she is laughing her ass off right now whilst her business partner is picking up the pieces and in debt because of her thievery.
Cayman juries are family. Think about how many things your mother let you get away with growing up…now think about how much you are willing to let your mother get away with…a cosa nostra dynamic that is alien to most.
Unbelievable. Maybe we can ship in a jury from overseas in the future . Islands too small for homegrown jury’s . She must be laughing her ass off right now , I doubt the same could be said for the people she robbed and has not paid back . Is it too late for her to run for government this time round ? She would fit in well .
Can the prosecution appeal or would that be double jeopardy?
Cayman juries are a joke. When are we going to expand the pool to allow all residents to sit on them?
Careful, 6:06 pm, you are right on the threshold of racial discrimination and xenophobia. It doesn’t take much to bring out the race snobbery, does it.
Using someone else’s credit card number to pay your bills is not dishonest? Oh, I forgot. The Bush precedent. Only in Cayman.
The jury clearly don’t understand what dishonesty is. When I am shuffling my own pay cheque around and trying to decide whom to pay, that is not dishonest. When I as customer pay you to purchase a flight from here to Jamaica and you as the travel agent take my money and pay another bill AND do not purchase my ticket, that is dishonest. I have paid you for a good or service that I did not receive.
I think the jury was sympathetic because her business was failing and she was desperately trying to keep her business afloat but you don’t do that with other people’s money and deny them what they paid for.
I think Theresa is a good person but what she did was dishonest. She might have had every intention or hopefully, honouring all her customers travel plans but in principle is what she did any different than a Ponzi scheme? People take money from new investors to pay interest to old investors, it all hinges on new investors coming on board.
How did she allow her business to get to the point of solely relying on the next customer through the door to keep the lights on?
Sadly she is not the only one. All these so-called entrepreneurs that have sprung up since the hurricane, they take your money and use it another job while your job is waiting to be funded by the next customer.
Cayman needs a Business Bureau. What is the criteria for obtaining a trade and business license? Apparently anyone can get one and there is no one to hold them accountable.
You are right, 5:49 pm, it sounds just like a Ponzi scheme. People have been almost crucified for Ponzi schemes.
And I just don’t see how it could have been a “mistake” to use one person’s card rather than another — in this case she did not actually have the card to swipe it, the data, including the name and address of the person would have had to be entered — and possibly also the secret number at the back. How could that be a “mistake”?
Cayman juries. There is nothing like them.
Moral – stupidity isn’t a criminal offence? The harsh reality here is that these islands have a complete lack of regulation when it comes to travel agents. The money should have been held in escrow until the promised travel arrangements were completed not used to prop up a bankrupt business.
ONLY in a BANANA REPUBLIC!!!!
You people allow your brethren to rape and pillage and you turn around and blame expats on all your woes!! LMFAO!!!!!!
You CANNOT make this up. This is hilarious. I should start my own embezzling company.
Someone should have had a reputable Travel Agent in your prosecution!!
hold on, 5:30 pm, I do not condone what this woman has done, but please do not go at this wholesale generalization of “you people”, allowing “your brethren to rape and pillage”. Come on — can you be so simpleminded and so incapable of harnessing argument to support your point?
This happens in every country my friend, even yours.
This is absolutely ridiculous. What is happening in this country. How can she be not guilty? She stole from Peter to pay Paul. Aaah boy.
This is why you need judges not jurors, they know nothing about the law.
All about the mens rea.
