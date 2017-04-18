Three suspects charged in Brac beating

(CNS): Two teenagers and a man in his early 20’s have been charged six months after an elderly man on Cayman Brac was beaten in a bar. The 77-year-old victim was attacked and beaten at the Coral Isle bar during an altercation with a group of young men and suffered a broken wrist and broken finger. The victim did not make an immediate report and police said they learned about the incident after the fact.

But inquiries have led to the arrest and charge of three suspects, two from Cayman Brac, aged 17 and 19, and a 23-year-old man from George Town. All three are now expected to appear in Summary Court on the Brac on 27 April.

