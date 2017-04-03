Teenage boy charged in street stabbing case

(CNS) A 15-year-old boy was expected in court Monday charged with a serious offences after he allegedly stabbed another teenager in George Town last month. The accused boy, who is believed to be from the capital, has been charged with wounding with intent to commit GBH and carrying an offensive weapon in connection with an incident on Smith Road on 20 March. The teenager has also been charged with possession of ganja and failing to provide a specimen following his arrest after the incident.

The two boys were said to know each other but it is not clear if they were students at the same school.

The young victim was taken to the George Town hospital by ambulance with a stab wound to his right side. He said he had been walking along Smith Road across from Smith Road Plaza when he was stabbed by the teen assailant, who had run off towards Windsor Park. He was treated and released from hospital on the same day.

