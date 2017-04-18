Suspected restaurant burglar charged

(CNS): A George Town man was expected in court Tuesday after police charged him in connection with four burglaries at small restaurants in the capital over the last month. He was arrested on Thursday (13 April) after a burglary on 11 April at a restaurant on Eastern Avenue, when the suspect grabbed money out of the cash register before running away.

After he was arrested the detectives determined that the 27-year-old man was linked to three other break-ins in central George Town since the end of March.

“All of the burglaries took place at small restaurants and two of them involved damaged property in the form of smashed windows,” the police stated.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police