Standards challenged at children’s home
(CNS): The Frances Bodden Children’s Home has been severely criticisised in a Facebook post suggesting that the children living in care at the facility are being “treated like prisoners”. Generating a wide response from the social media community, dozens of people agreed with the poster, Angelita Edwards from West Bay, including a number of candidates in the upcoming election and Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush, who said it was very hard to get information from officials.
Bush said that opposition MLAs had to jump through hoops to try to find out what was happening when they received these kinds of complaints.
While the ministry responsible released a statement defending the management of the home, many people said that what Edwards was revealing had been a concern for years but complaints are dismissed. In her post she said that after visiting the home she raised her concerns about the failure of the facility to help the young girls there.
“One would think this facility was to suppose to be a safe house for kids who are coming from broken homes but instead they are treated no differently than at the home they came from or even worst,” she posted and implied it was no surprise many of the girls run away.
She said there was “no love, no affection” at the home and no one had the girls’ best interests at heart, with residents locked-down for 24 hours. Edwards urged candidates to get involved and try to find out how the government cash and charitable donations are being spent, as she called for an audit of the home’s finances and background checks of the staff.
The Ministry of Community Affairs, Youth and Sports is responsible for the CAYS Foundation that manages the home under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services. The home, which is located in Bodden Town, is meant to protect vulnerable young people. It was originally a girls’ home but it can now house a limited number of boys in need as well.
“Many of these children come into care having complex mental health, psychosocial, emotional and behavioural difficulties as a result of having experienced trauma, abuse, neglect and the uncertainty that comes from living in difficult circumstances. Such exposure to risk and stressful family events often affect their early development, behaviour, confidence and ability to attach positively to adults,” the officials said.
The ministry said it seeks to ensure the girls are cared for by caregivers that can meet their needs and provide them with encouragement.
“As ‘corporate parent’ with a duty to the children and young people in care, we also recognise that no one specialist service or agency can by itself provide all the support needed by them. Key to ensuring their welfare, wellbeing and securing our children’s positive development is the working relationship which is established between the department, multi-agency professionals, and the staff of the CAYS Foundation,” officials said, adding that the responsibility in the practical parenting and care planning for these children is shared and they have the same opportunities as their peers.
“We set high expectations for delivering and supervising the care of the children and young people in our facilities and encourage them to have high expectations of themselves. We want them to have a sense of achievement and security, and we guide them towards looking forward to a future where they will be valued and involved citizens who are economically independent and able to contribute positively to our community,” the ministry stated. “Our aim is to continually improve children’s experience in the ‘in care’ system. We seek to do so through reviews and setting of best practice standards of services, defining safeguarding responsibilities and monitoring to ensure rigour to the delivery of outcomes within core cost specifications.”
Pointing to the myriad problems that children ‘in care’ face, the ministry said it took responsibility for fostering an accountable safeguarding culture that values the voice of children but admitted that a considerable amount of work is still required to improve the system.
Cayman’s politicians have consistently failed to look after the country’s most vulnerable citizens be they children, the elderly, the disabled. This is horrifying to read but should come as no surprise to anyone. Until Cayman’s voters require their politicians to actually care about necessary facilities like this one and to fund, regulate and monitor them properly, nothing will change. Government just keeps squandering its funds and expecting the private sector to pick up the slack for its incompetence. Something has to give, and unfortunately in the case of these underprivileged and troubled young girls, it is their hope for a better future.
For the records I have worked at the FBGH doing various repairs and whilst there are critical reviews being posted please understand that these are girls that the families couldn’t handle and the court became involved and placed them into a facility with strict rules and guidelines. Having been to this facility you hear the saying “see me come live with me” some of these girls are rude and out of order and always wanting to try and escape and not follow rules. remember whilst the grass seems greener on the other side it may only be just that seems. The good men and women of Cays foundation has done and continues to do a great job and I can tell one and all that the gentleman incharge is always putting on training classes for all staff and they really try to do a good job. Hats of to the Cays crew keep your heads up high.
I would like to comment on this from two perspectives.
1. As someone who was placed in a similar situation in my rebellious youth, I can attest to the fact that these places seem like a PRISON because they ARE one for youth who have been discipline problems, chronic runaways or have come before the courts due to involvement in drugs and committing CRIMES. They are sent here BY COURT ORDER and must be contained under these circumstances. They are being handled as juveniles, where criminal charges as ADULTS would have them in Northward. Is that what these bleeding hearts would prefer? It’s called “tough love” because that is the only thing that is understood by many of these “wayward” young people in most cases.
2. I have also worked as a contractor within the CAYS organization and by and large those housed within that organization are there for a REASON. They frequently “act out” and are verbally and even physically abusive to their caregivers. That is why they are placed there! It is an effort to rehabilitate their behaviours BEFORE they wind up before the adult courts and are then “placed” at Northward. I myself have been taunted and verbally insulted by several of the young people in these facilities in the course of my work. I have also seen the level of concern and care exhibited by the staff employed there.
I would fully expect to hear from former residents that they felt constrained in that environment, as that was the very PURPOSE for it. I hated being in that environment myself at the time, and felt very angry at it during that period. However, the result of it was that I have lived a productive and CRIME FREE life in the decades that followed. I am a glaring success story for such efforts to correct “wayward youth” before they become criminal adults. I cannot imagine how my life would have been different had I not had the intervention imposed to correct my (then) bad ways.
Before you judge a programme such as this, consider the difficult task of dealing with rebellious youth and the alternative of allowing their “bad ways” to continue into adulthood and PRISON. The programme at CAYS is carefully planned and has “steps” (much like AA) which each resident (IE client) must master to change their ways and become a reasoning and productive member of society. Consider the alternative and the need for more prison guards and cells – what a waste of potential!
Been there, done that!
Always obtain facts before commenting on FB posts. I have seen so many people agree and comment on fake news. Really makes you look stupid.
On this occasion I believe the Ministry the home is not perfect but it’s hard to create a home for children that do not want to be home.
I am sure that the families of the young ladies can take over their care at any time they wish. Or is it easier to throw blame elsewhere?
CNS , Can you please put a little more public emphasis on this subject . I think that whoever is responsible for the care of these Children needs to be held accountable and responsible to these Children and society. What is happening to these kid should not be happening to the kids , it is bad enough to have the bad parents that brought the kids in the world , then if we don’t correct these kids then we would have them bring more like them in the world . Then we would have a problem three times the size .
So SAD! smh
I also think that it is very disturbing that the Minister would say that a lot more work needs to be done today , after all these years that the Frances Bodden Children Home has been established .
I think that the boss doesn’t care or know how to run the program.
The Children Home .
The Minister needs to ask the question , why are these kids here ? Then the Minister would see and know and understand what has to be done to help these kids . But you can’t take these kids from a broken home and put them back in another broken home .
I think that the politicians / government should be ashamed of themselves to have these kinds of programs in place for the people and not making sure that they are ran professionally and effectively .
I think that all the politicians cares about is putting these programs in place to be able to say , look at what I did come Election time .
To one and all. If those children were angels and did not come from broken homes, you have a point but we all know they are not angels. Their parents could not control them and you are expecting for their caregivers to wear kid gloves, knee down and beg and beseech them to improve behavior/actions.
All our people are good for is to lay blame at another persons feet. Instead of being so critically vocal, try and extend your caring skills to those who have not yet been placed in the FBGH. Help one, save many.
This place is a prison for children! As a past resident, I remember not even being able to go outside to get fresh air. I remember bars on the windows and locks on the fridge and pantry.
This place needs a face lift or needs to be shut down. The people working there have no damn idea how to care for troubled kids.
What’s a place to do when leaving doors open meaning people leaving at their choice? Put a 10 foot fence up? I’m not doubting that some improvement can be done, but if you once lived there, you should know first hand some of the struggles that it takes to work there. Please don’t act like the workers are the only problem. And if you can do such a better job, please go work there yourself! Put some action in, instead of just running your mouth. Im sure there is wrong on both sides, but I doubt all of the blame is only on one.
There should be surveillance cameras in all of these facilities. The elderly and the children are very vulnerable in these places and they can’t talk. People would be surprised to know what goes on in these places.
And the beat goes on…
The government is failing the people of this country as children who are neglected by parents are further neglected by the country and have no support. Our schools are shitty and lack discipline and respect. Yet we wonder why we have so much crime here?
Completely agree!
Well everyone rushed forward to grasp development and most of everyone forgot about the core values such as: love one another, the village raising all children, go to Church and serve God not man or material things! We exchanged our Christian upbringing for that of the ways of “all things from foreign”, became so selfish and now we’re wondering what has happened and quick to blame others/everyone else for our troubles, we now face….I’m sure you were told “don’t covet the Jones, because you didn’t know how the Jones’ got what they have”. Caymanians, take a good look at (the people) who are succeeding in these Islands and ask yourself why are we not in the majority or why is it not my “Caymanian” neighbours and family who own this business or gone to that College/University or made partner in this Company or have the big homes or made their fortune by their own innovation or hardwork or hold the supervisor positions in the many businesses. Yes, I agree we have some very successful “Caymanians”, but really we have far more who don’t have much…not even a job. It’s time we stop throwing the baby out with the bath water and expecting different results!! Here we are in another election time, make it your best endeavour to vote for the person that makes the most contribution to the Cayman Islands and the “Caymanian” people and don’t vote for Joe because you don’t like John. Ask Jill the big hard questions of how will they make change that will be beneficial to all the Caymanians, not just you alone and do the same to Jane. Come May 24th, we the people are the most powerful and they, the candidates, are the lest but after the polls close and the results are in…THEY ARE IN CHARGE and we are back to complaining, shaking and scratching our heads, asking how could it be or what has happened when we have voted for our friend or neighbour or the candidate who gave you, mama, daddy, uncle & auntie this or that!!! GOD is good all the time and ALL the time GOD is good…tried, tested and proven to be true!! RESEARCH your candidate, ask your hardest question(s) ( anything(s) that needs to be worked on or tackled or improved or implemented or done away with or stood up for or against, that will impact the WHOLE community not just about you and yours) then research their answer(s) and Pray for discernment and wisdom to make the right choice when you enter the voting booth on that morning!! I’ve made my choice but still ask God to show me the right one or if my choice IS the right one, that they will win and stay true to all that is good and righteous. I have not forgotten what an awesome God He is and I pray for our beloved Islands and the good people here. I pray He doesn’t forget us!!!!
This is very disturbing.
Ohhh, you have no idea.
This place is rotten with all sorts of nasty behavior and cover-ups.
