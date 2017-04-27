Couple shot outside GT bar

(CNS) UPDATED: Following reports of a shooting in George Town early this morning, police have now confirmed that a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot outside Bananas Bar in the Dolphin Centre, Eastern Avenue, at around 3:30am. When police arrived at the scene after a report to 911 that shots had been fired, they found the woman with gunshot wounds and learned the man had already been taken to the hospital by car. Both victims, who CNS understands are from West Bay, have since been treated and released from hospital.

The RCIPS said that the shooters were two men dressed in black, who made off in the direction of Rock Hole Road after firing what appears to be several shots, as not only were the two victims shot but several cars were also damaged by gunfire near to the scene.

Police are asking for the driver or owner of a White Ford Taurus who was at the scene to contact them, or anyone who has any information on that car to get in touch with police.

Anyone with any information or who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the Major Incident Room on the following numbers: 649-3057 or 936 1161.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police