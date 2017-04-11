Robbery getaway car found and cops follow leads

(CNS): Members of the public have helped the police recover the getaway car used in Saturday night’s cash van robbery at Foster’s Food Fair by the airport, and they are also following up a number of leads and tips from the community, including some originating on social media. The white Honda CRV was found on Monday evening at the end of Admiral’s Landing in Red Bay near the junction of Lakeside Drive. Police said they were able to determine that is it the car used during the daring supermarket heist and they have also confirmed that the vehicle, which had no licence plates, was not stolen.

RCIPS investigators thanked the public for their help finding the getaway vehicle and said that tips, information and leads in the case were coming in from the public and via the media.

“We want to express our appreciation for this cooperation and assistance,” police stated Tuesday. “We are encouraging anyone who may have seen activity in or near this vehicle anywhere near Admiral’s Landing any time between Saturday evening and yesterday evening (Monday) to please call detectives.”

Anyone with information can call DI Collins Oremule at 936-8746 or DS Anderson Taylor at 925-3075. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police