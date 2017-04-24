Robbers cut victim’s wallet from pants

(CNS): A victim of a robbery in George Town at the weekend was lucky not to be injured when he was attacked by the two men outside a central restaurant. The man stepped outside of Singh’s Roti Shop and Bar on Shedden Road at around 11:30pm Friday to make a phone call, when two men ran up, forced him to the ground and then cut his wallet out of his back pocket.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

