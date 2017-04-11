Ritch ruling could threaten FOI, says info boss
(CNS): Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers has raised concerns that public authorities could hide behind the claim of legal privilege to block his office from controversial documents that become the subject of an appeal due to a recent legal decision. The governor’s use of the ‘nuclear option’ to prevent him from seeing the Ritch Report last week now leaves him no legal means of accessing that document, but he told CNS he would still like to appeal the chief justice’s earlier ruling to address much wider questions relating to freedom of information that it raises.
This battle is not about the release of the increasingly controversial document relating to the government’s immigration policy, as that now will not happen, but whether the information commissioner will in the future be able to see disputed records when an agency claims legal privilege.
“The main worry is that the chief justice’s ruling gives public authorities a blank cheque to claim legal privilege, and I would not even be in a position to verify whether the exemption actually applies,” he said. “That sort of loophole could easily be abused and the ICO would not be able to do anything about it.”
Liebaers pointed out that legal privilege has been wrongly claimed in the past by several public authorities trying to keep documents out of the public domain on numerous occasions, but due to his determination they were eventually released because they did not fall within the definition of the law of what is legally privileged.
Until he began the appeal hearing regarding the two FOI requests that had been made for the Ritch Report, Liebaers had seen all the documents involved in appeals, even where he has determined that the records should not be released. The basic issue for his office is that he needs to be able to make the determination in every case but the ruling by the chief justice could put a stop to that.
Given that the decision will set legal precedent and have long-term implications for the entire freedom of information system, Liebaers said it was important to get some questions that have been raised by this case answered. “It’s now or never,” he warned, pointing out that the court had ruled without any argument or hearing from the parties involved.
He noted that it had raised many legal issues that the Court of Appeal needs to look at before the precedent is set, paving a way for possible abuse in future.
Governor Helen Kilpatrick’s decision to issue her certificate has ended the commissioner’s hopes of ever seeing the Ritch Report but he has even more concerns that it may have ended his chances of getting the legal queries that are important to the law in general answered as well.
Liebaers said the governor did not tell him before she took the ‘nuclear option’ and fired off the certificate, even though his office was filing an appeal. He said that no one had offered him any reasons why she issued the certificate or asked his office why he felt the need to appeal, despite the importance to the application of the freedom of information law.
Category: Government oversight, Politics
BS. The law on attorney/client privilege is well established, and the judge applied it. Next case, please.
Man, when the Chief Justice says that something has legal privilege, believe him. Who are you to question the Chief Justice’s ruling? You are no Judge, or Judge of a Higher Court. Have some respect for authority. I have yet to ever see a ruling by the Chief Justice overturned by a Higher Court. So accept it and stop wasting Government’s money pursuing something you have no business in.
No much point listening to what Jan thinks about this or any other issue. He asked too many awkward questions, and he has been Duguayed. Job restructured out of existence. Da’s wha ya get for taking FOI seriously. Thanks for trying. Auditor General, look and learn.
Important to note Mr. Liebaers that the Chief Justice said it would not be “appropriate” to enforce your order as in the factual circumstances there could be no doubt that the Ritch Report contained legal advice and there was no suggestion of bad faith on the part of the Premier. In the absence of such circumstances or the presence of possible bad faith, it might be appropriate to enforce an order for production. It’s important to remember that enforcement in this context is an exercise of discretion by the court. The judge won’t always agree with you, but the ruling just does not hamper your office as much as you think.
This shows how out of touch Liebaers is. Why should public money be wasted on a purely hypothetical appeal?
I’m betting FOI Commissioner Liebers does not get his contract renewed even though his concerns are legitimate and his position is the right one.
Now That’s Progressive
My God, we are a disgraceful nation.
I am not at all angry with the Governor. She is of course only doing as she is told….by whom do you ask?
Well, who do you think??? The Mother Country.
I wonder how long this “plan” has really been in place….could be decades really….only those directly involved will know.
How can we accept that we paid for this report and we will never see it! This is not democracy…..this is something else entirely.
this place no democracy????😠 and yes. i am a born caymanian😊
cat and mouse game huh? go jan go….they need to answer……
