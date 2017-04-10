Riders wanted in connection with motorcycle crash

(CNS): Police want to speak with the riders believed to be with a Bodden Town man involved in a serious motorbike smash in East End Sunday, as they piece together what caused the collision that landed the 30-year-old man in hospital. Police and emergency services arrived at the scene on Seaview Road just after 4pm yesterday and found the injured rider lying in the road. He was taken to hospital suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said his motorbike was not at the scene, as it is understood it was taken away by his fellow riders. Mobile video footage taken in the immediate wake of the crash, which was posted on social media, shows at least two other riders with the man as he lay in the road.

Police are concerned that the group may have been “engaging in dangerous driving” and are urging the other riders to come forward and bring the injured man’s bike to any police station.

“This incident highlights the very concerns we have raised before about dangerous riding on public roads, which puts everyone at risk,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne. “This incident will be fully investigated and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information, including further video clips, is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

