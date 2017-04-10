Riders wanted in connection with motorcycle crash
(CNS): Police want to speak with the riders believed to be with a Bodden Town man involved in a serious motorbike smash in East End Sunday, as they piece together what caused the collision that landed the 30-year-old man in hospital. Police and emergency services arrived at the scene on Seaview Road just after 4pm yesterday and found the injured rider lying in the road. He was taken to hospital suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police said his motorbike was not at the scene, as it is understood it was taken away by his fellow riders. Mobile video footage taken in the immediate wake of the crash, which was posted on social media, shows at least two other riders with the man as he lay in the road.
Police are concerned that the group may have been “engaging in dangerous driving” and are urging the other riders to come forward and bring the injured man’s bike to any police station.
“This incident highlights the very concerns we have raised before about dangerous riding on public roads, which puts everyone at risk,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne. “This incident will be fully investigated and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”
Anyone with information, including further video clips, is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Where’s the proper gear? A little hard hat helmet wont protect you at all, jeans pants, and short pants wont do jack when you fall off your bike and end up with road-rash.
I’m guessing these idiots spend more on their bikes than they actually do for proper riding equipment.
GET BETTER GEAR!
A guy on a yellow bike was riding like a maniac up and down streets earlier on Sunday in Bodden Town. We don’t report them because what’s the point? Nothing happens. Maybe this is the same guy who went past my house doing wheelies at about 60 mph. I hope so. Booya!! Da wha he get.
its not necessary to find out where or who has the bike. As someone who was there said, the police didn’t show up for a good while, so why are they so concerned now? The concern should be if the man is okay. What difference does it make or need to be investigated oh so deeply. There are much more important things to be be “investigating” so how about we focus on those things and just pray for the man who was injured. I’m pretty sure it was his own fault why he fell off the bike, and he’s dealing with that now. This coming from someone who does not condone the bikes on the road. But this seems very unnecessary to me.
these are the same idiots i report every month pulling wheelies up and down red bay . oh well one down few more to go
Can’t fix stupid!
The guy on the yellow dirt bike with the distinctive chrome colored ‘pisspot’ helmet can be seen every Sunday and most other days hooning around shamrock road and Georgetown , shedden rd quite often . Having had one of these idiots nearly force me off the road with my kids in the car do I have sympathy for the guy ? What is the local saying .. ‘dat wha ya get ‘ .
The guys on the Blue road bike and the Green and White offroad bike are always up and down on Pedro Castle Rd doing wheelies. Espeacially at night with no lights on.
They always park in the playfield and stay a while talking to some young girls.
In fact the weekend before last Sunday afternoon the BT Police, in one of those new ford police cars, were talking to them about being on the road as they were doing wheelies up and down the road as usual.
The Police are always called and they just show up and talk, afterwards its bussiness as usual for these young boys.
Probably wheeling…thats the only tricks they can do here in Cayman anyways..
Multiples of these toads went blowing by my house in east. Boo hoo, poor donkey. Unna hit the road hard eh. Gathere these bikes up and crush m all I se.
The other riders left him on the road , but took his bike ? Surely , no normal person would do this , over staying with their injured companion to at least insure his safety & rescue .
Every Sunday the eastern districts are a lawless race track. It’s only a matter of time before an innocent bystander is killed by an out of control motor bike.
How sad and pathetic is this, leave the man for dead but lets post it on social media……….instead of “bike life” how about “career life” “own your own business life” “education life” “be a mentor life” “be a responsible parent life” or “athlete life”.
Firstly, let me just say that I am NOT a fan of these bikers being up and down on the streets but what really irks me is when the RCIPS love to act like they’re so involved in everything. I was a bystander at this scene on Sunday and NOT ONE POLICE OFFICER showed up until wayyy after. There were 2 firetrucks and some off duty EMTs who were on scene assisting at least a good 45 mins before the ambulance even arrived. RCIPS showed up after everyone was gone including all other emergency responders. What were they expecting to find? A bunch of bikes just parked there waiting?! Ha! The officers up this side sit at their desks all day and don’t even bother to show up when called. Guarantee that every time you pass the EE Station, that cruiser is parked out front.
at least 2 of the bike in the video are illegal, no plates…………
I don’t wish bad on no one, but lots of these bikers are asking for it.
Great friends…take the dirt bike away while your buddy is lying in the road seriously injured…SMH. Leaves the assumption this bike should have not be on a public road in the first place. What is wrong with you guys???? How many have to get hurt or killed…I hope the rider will recover fully understanding no-one needs a Evel Knievel in Cayman.
This video should help to identify the ppl involved and bring their actions to the court house.
The police would like to know what contributed to the crash. Here, let me tell you what contributed to the crash – Idiot riders, riding like complete idiots. No need to piece anything together… It’s all there for you and everyone to see.
If they don’t turn over the bike or turn themselves in, the rider should get some type of extra charges or he should be forced to hand in his bike.
What they call this lifestyle again?
Bike Life?
Fast lane?
broke back?
What?????
Stop seizing and storing the bikes. Crush them the same day they are seized. That’s what they do in the U.K.
Or send them to the States and auction them.
