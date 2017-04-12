Premier promises funding for 19 district councils
(CNS): The creation of district councils in the new single-member constituencies will be given a financial boost if the Progressives are re-elected, the premier revealed at the PPM national conference Saturday. During his speech, Alden McLaughlin announced that if returned to government, his party would be amending the district councils law and allocating a budget to all 19 seats so that specific local issues neglected by central government could be addressed in the communities by these new councils.
The issue of district councils has been largely ignored since the creation of the legislation by former premier McKeeva Bush. The provision to create them was introduced in the 2009 Constitution but the legislation steered through the Legislative Assembly in 2010 by the UDP government caused controversy because it required a significant proportion of the councils to be appointed by Cabinet. At the time McLaughlin said this went against the spirit of the constitutional provision.
Since then, the only MLA who has ever had a functioning district council is Ezzard Miller in North Side, which was created through town hall style nominations and an open ballot. While Bush attempted to appoint a council in West Bay, it was boycotted by the opposition candidates that he selected and it never met.
During this PPM administration, the issue was not considered a priority as the government was focused on making the change to the wider electoral system to introduce ‘one man, one vote’ in single-member constituencies, as promised in the 2013 manifesto. But it is clearly seen as a second term issue by McLaughlin.
The premier said that politicians were all well aware of how important it is to stay connected to their constituents, and the time was now right to improve that connection.
“The advent of single-member electoral districts provides us with the opportunity to look with fresh eyes at our system of representation,” McLaughlin told the party conference audience. “Every one of the candidates of this party recognises the need to stay in touch with our people. We also recognise that our system, as presently structured, does not easily facilitate the regular flow of information from the people to their elected representatives. We are going to remedy this by making the necessary amendments to the district councils law to ensure that a district council is established in each electoral district,” the premier added.
He said that each council would receive an annual budget for which they will present audit financials to, “fix the small, little things in their communities that matter most to them and which maybe overlooked by central government or simply take too long to be corrected.”
Members will be required to at least attend the quarterly meetings of the council to address voters’ concerns, get feedback about the local communities and to advise them of government plans and policies.
McLaughlin said that as well as promoting better communication between electors and the MLAs, this would strengthen the system of democracy. He did not say how the councils will be elected, though he implied that this would be through a democratic process.
The idea of district councils has been welcomed by supporters in the past for a number of reasons: They not only provide an opportunity for MLAs to be held more accountable and for constituents to raise specific concerns about their district but they are also seen as training grounds for future politicians.
Each election, as novice candidates take to the hustings, it is evident that many of them have very little knowledge of government and politics or what is really expected of them if they were to be elected. Serving on a district council can help provide the grounding that many people with political ambition but little experience need and encourage those who may have the skills but who not have seen politics as a career to give it a try.
Once I got to the word “promises”, I switched off.
This is an excellent idea and will alliw more participation by residents of the new electoral districts in decisions that affect them. The smaller districts now make this concept more viable.
Please stop publishing pictures of this person: it is so hard on the eyes. Every time I see pictures of these types of people, Obama, McLaughlin, Bush, Trump, May, Merkel, Jong-Un, etc, I want to vomit.
If people grant you power, you should help them.
If you do not help them, then you are a self-serving dictator.
Red Bay don’t want him.
11:14 I think they do. He’s done a good job and besides you really think his competition is better?
I despise everything about his empty promises.
“He did not say how the councils will be elected”; food for thought!!!!!
Sounds like 19 more people getting a good paycheck who will get nothing accomplished like the politicians. All these people in government can’t get the job done so we just make some positions in the districts and let them handle it. Great , the leaders have even less they are responsible for and still make the big dollars.
Maybe they should take a portion of each Politicians pay and use that to fund these 19 other people. Sounds fiscally responsible, doesn’t cost the government any money then.
OR……..just get the job done that you are in there for instead of hiring others to do it.
Conditional on them getting back in? They were supposed to create and fund these during their regime. District Councils loaded with their cronies towing their party line don’t need any additional resources. No thanks.
I wonder what next… Mayors !…
Can anyone tell me if the constitution, provide any kind of power to the district councils?
If the answer is yes, then we should not have a cabinet appointed district council, instead a local electrical process. If the 2009 constitution is act upon properly, the Cayman islands will now have two spheres of government, which will now have ” delegated powers” and with that come a range of things not mention into the constitution.
If the now Premier is successful for second term and able follow through with his promise, then we as people should see that it’s done through an election process and not a cabinet appointment.
Regards
Sorry Alden to late now you and most of your cronies are gone. Bye bye tat tat
Promises, promises, promises. That is all I hear from these politicians.
“We are going to remedy this by making the necessary amendments to the district councils law to ensure that a district council is established in each electoral district,” the premier added.
I’m betting PPM will probably have to hire KPMG for this too.
Pathetic this man stinks of desperation. Don’t let his begging let you forget that he and his cronies would throw every one of us under the bus for their big powerful corporate friends!
@$$ about face this is. Surely local government is a prerequisite to OMOV, but that is too complicated for the proponents of OMOV to comprehend.an island this size has no need for such an bastard system of 19 constituencies.
Alas, too little too late by this man. Where was he when my business was drowning in overwhelming fees and even more overwhelming bureaucracy? I will tell you where Alden was. He and his distant band of ivory tower dwellers were behind the whole bloody thing.
His government just sent me and many small businesses like mine a massive questionnaire under the guise of the quango ESO asking for information he should already have.
If your people kept proper records, you would not have to nose into my business.
My business is mine, not yours, so respectfully, keep your damned nose out, get on with your job and start being part of the solution, not the problem. No to the PPM, the Poisonous Presumptuous Miscreants.
19 MLA’s and 6,000 CS are not enough to run the affairs of a territory of 50,000 people? More money to swindle?
Oh, now you want district council………. You think the people don’t see you are just trying to get re-elected. Why did it have to take 4 years. You really make me laugh. Wow.
8:13 Everything can’t be done in 4 years. And cos single member constituencies are being introduced for the first time for these elections.
More waffle and empty promises from Alden and his poor people mistake
And so that’s where your money goes.
