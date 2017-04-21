Premier presses party message home
(CNS Elections): The importance of having a strong team bound by agreed and cohesive policies was a major theme in Premier Alden McLaughlin’s speech as he launched the PPM’s election campaign on Cayman Brac Thursday night. With 35 independents running in the May General Election, McLaughlin stressed the solid experience of the Progressives and the need to have an organised team ready to go to work the morning after the election.
He warned of chaos in the wake of the election if the country returned a disparate group of independents.
Yes Caymanians if you want crime to continue to esacalated because of these PPM & UK failed policies of continually importing foreign nationals to fix our problem please vote for them on the 24th of May 2017. But please ask yourself this has crime got better or worse? Who is exactly is benefitting from this teriible situation? lets try something diffrent and stop this very foolish notion that importing foreign nationals from jurisdictions rife with crime and corruption will solve this problem, who infact are merely here to fleece our economy and who ‘s loyalties and allegiancies prohibits them from doing right by Cayman and who are clearly not fair and are infact very bias towards Caymanians. If you want this terrible situation to stop vote for the candidates who will stand up and change this awful situation.
Let me just remind everyone that the government we have had for the last 4 years are precisely these losers, the PPM, aka “Please, Please Me”.
What qualifications do the elected candidtates posess that are beneficial to the economies educational and technological developement?
It was a good meeting.
Best, well organized, well informed meeting so far. A slate of people who are well educated, good characters, corrupt free, no scandals, no criminality. Men and women of integrity, caring, compassionate, family oriented. I’m so blessed and proud to have the Progressives steering the good ship Cayman.
The only thing cohesive about you and your party Alden is how dumb they are i have been watching some of these Chamber of Commerce debates the PPM candidates sound like program robots who could not string to together one sensible conversation if you tortured them. They are totally out of touch with common sense or reality as a matter of fact and the verbal diarrhoea is so strong it is mind altering. One candiate in Prospect had to be awaken and told where Shamrock Road is and what year it was. Can you Imagine them in the LA being paid as legislators who run this island how truly sad for this islands future. No wonder you are loved by the UK?
Yes so that when one of them has a conflict they all vote with him. Party pokitics is the same as having a horrible Devine leader
PPM need money. Please donate as much as you can so these wealthy people can get wealthier and serve us better. Thanks.
