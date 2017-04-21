Premier presses party message home

(CNS Elections): The importance of having a strong team bound by agreed and cohesive policies was a major theme in Premier Alden McLaughlin’s speech as he launched the PPM’s election campaign on Cayman Brac Thursday night. With 35 independents running in the May General Election, McLaughlin stressed the solid experience of the Progressives and the need to have an organised team ready to go to work the morning after the election.

He warned of chaos in the wake of the election if the country returned a disparate group of independents.

