Premier appears confident of second term
(CNS): The PPM party leader and the third Cayman premier, who looks certain be the first to serve a full term in office, appeared confident Saturday that he will be given four more years to complete the work of his government. McLaughlin promised that phase two of the PPM plan will focus heavily on education and employment. With the success of phase one of his administration — stabilizing the economy and public finances — government is now in a strong position to help people get back to work and seize the economic opportunities that stability has brought, he said.
Speaking at the Progressives’ national conference on Saturday night, he described the next election as a “battle we dare not lose” because there was “too much still to be done and a lot at stake”.
McLaughlin told the party faithful that the current term had been about the management of the public finances and growing the local economy to create surplus budgets and investor confidence, which will in turn lead to more jobs and opportunities for Caymanians.
He said that without the solid foundation created during this phase the PPM would not be able to take the next step, in which the government will take on the challenges of education and training to ensure that everyone can compete effectively in the job market.
As well as “fixing” the long-standing issues in education with more investment in resources and teachers, the government will help unemployed local workers by introducing more transparency in how jobs are advertised. However, he acknowledged that while the economy is growing, too many Caymanians are still struggling to get work and there had to be a cultural change among employers.
McLaughlin also announced the start of a new policy towards affordable health care.
“We are examining the options to develop a fair sustainable Cayman model,” he said hinting at a complete revamp of the failing current model.
In an address that focussed on saying goodbye to his long-term political mentor, Kurt Tibbetts, as much as it was about launching a new election campaign, McLaughlin said he believed that the PPM was fielding the best slate of candidates.
“We are ambitious for the country,” he said as he pointed to the platform for growth his government had put in place. He urged voters not to go back to personality politics but to select representatives with experience and a set of coherent policies.
PPM looking strong. Keep up the good work Alden.
I think the people hating on Alden are showing fear because he and thePPM had all rights to wait to decide where to run members and according to residence, Alden could have gone to Prospect or Red Bay.
I am not a member of PPM or any party, and looking at the individual candidates PPM put forward, especially the calibre of women candidates, they appear to offer best choice for a progressive way forward. They love Jamaicans as much as CDP so don’t think CDP must be your choice for that reason either.
If the Phase 2 plan is to say they are “examining the options”, then that says it all. No thanks!
I voted independents last election, because I didn’t think Alden would represent our islands professionally. Hats off to Alden, he proved me wrong. I have not agreed with everything these past four years, but you have to hand it to them, they were a lot better that Mckeeva the four before where he almost derailed the islands completely. I am voting for whoever PPM has in my district, because I have seen how they righted the ship and I have been proud to be Caymanian the past four years.
Regardless of PPM having sent out their CNS thumb warriors today – it is an indisputable FACT that Alden McLaughlin RAN from Kenneth Bryan.
As I mentioned to someone in their inner circle a while back – Kenneth is a formidable force in this election – but they dismissed it as non-sense. Fast forward a few weeks and we see that the leader of the PPM and Premier of the Cayman Islands is afraid to go up against someone that he clearly regards as lesser.
Speaks volumes.
PPM, you lot ought to thank heavens for One Man One Vote, lol!
Could it be that Alden outsmarted Kenneth yet again?
I would rather shoo myself int he foot than to vote this self-centred fool and his evil cronies back into office.
Are the rumors true about what happened at the station over the weekend?
Alden proved to be a better strategist than I though.
The fact is the Progressives are the only credible, educated group of politicians we have. They are not perfect, and the problems that we need to solve have no perfect solutions either, but they’re the best we’ve got. Perhaps, just perhaps, they know this too and want to continue the work they’re doing for the sake of the country. We are in fact galloping down the stream right now, as can be seen from the health of government finances, amount of development happening and number of cars on the road, and we should not change horses. That is my view and also – I believe – the truth.
CNS: I deleted your first sentence. Normally if you start a comment with made up BS about CNS, I just delete the whole thing. Just letting you know.
PPM do not deserve another four years.
Look at the track record. Caymanians are not their priority they are all about helping special interests big business and expatriates.
Yes, this is a fact; so then tell me…why the hell are we waiting on things to change?
Caymanians – listen up, stop waiting on Government to own-up, they won’t!
You cannot depend on these people anymore, they have long sold us all out.
Look out for your family, look out for your neighbors, look out for your colleagues; because that is what our elected leaders have been doing, looking our for themselves.
They only remember us elections time every 4 years. We have all been lied to and we have been held back by those lies which we took to be truths!
This is only going to get worse people, so you all better buckle-up!
And the alternate is? Worse in my view…and I cant vote so its not my issue. But I do care about Cayman.
Confident!? He ran from Kenny FFS!!!
LOL If he cannot beat Kenny how does he think he deserves to be Premier?
Alden is arrogant and delusional.
This man was afraid to run against Kenny Bryan in central
Aldin proved himself to be a coward
I knew he was a coward from long ago! Took ya’ll long enough.
Too little, too late!
The heathen back dey, pon de wall…..it’s he who fight and run away, live to fight another day. Just saying
