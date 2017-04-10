Premier appears confident of second term

(CNS): The PPM party leader and the third Cayman premier, who looks certain be the first to serve a full term in office, appeared confident Saturday that he will be given four more years to complete the work of his government. McLaughlin promised that phase two of the PPM plan will focus heavily on education and employment. With the success of phase one of his administration — stabilizing the economy and public finances — government is now in a strong position to help people get back to work and seize the economic opportunities that stability has brought, he said.

Speaking at the Progressives’ national conference on Saturday night, he described the next election as a “battle we dare not lose” because there was “too much still to be done and a lot at stake”.

McLaughlin told the party faithful that the current term had been about the management of the public finances and growing the local economy to create surplus budgets and investor confidence, which will in turn lead to more jobs and opportunities for Caymanians.

He said that without the solid foundation created during this phase the PPM would not be able to take the next step, in which the government will take on the challenges of education and training to ensure that everyone can compete effectively in the job market.

As well as “fixing” the long-standing issues in education with more investment in resources and teachers, the government will help unemployed local workers by introducing more transparency in how jobs are advertised. However, he acknowledged that while the economy is growing, too many Caymanians are still struggling to get work and there had to be a cultural change among employers.

McLaughlin also announced the start of a new policy towards affordable health care.

“We are examining the options to develop a fair sustainable Cayman model,” he said hinting at a complete revamp of the failing current model.

In an address that focussed on saying goodbye to his long-term political mentor, Kurt Tibbetts, as much as it was about launching a new election campaign, McLaughlin said he believed that the PPM was fielding the best slate of candidates.

“We are ambitious for the country,” he said as he pointed to the platform for growth his government had put in place. He urged voters not to go back to personality politics but to select representatives with experience and a set of coherent policies.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics